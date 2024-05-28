Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Londonderry’s 119 bedroomed IHG hotel is described by Focus as being ‘perfectly placed for those wishing to immerse themselves in the city’s thriving travel and tourism scene’

Hotel management partner Focus Hotels has announced that it has taken over the operation of the Holiday Inn Express in Londonderry.

Focus Hotels, which specialises in hospitality management, performance and long term success, said the securing of the management contract would build on the success to date of the Londonderry hotel and forms part of Focus’ expansion in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With its city centre location along Strand Road and 119 bedrooms, the IHG hotel is described by Focus as being ‘perfectly placed for those wishing to immerse themselves in the city’s thriving travel and tourism scene’.

Hotel management partner Focus Hotels has announced that it has taken over the operation of the Holiday Inn Express in Londonderry

A spokesperson said: "In alignment with the Holiday Inn Express brand, the hotel offers a clean, consistent, and comfortable experience to corporate and leisure travellers alike.”

The company also said that as an existing IHG partner it brings “a wealth of experience” and was “well equipped to build on the property’s success as part of its expansion in Northern Ireland”.

Devin Grosse, CEO of Focus Hotels, explained: “This is a fantastic hotel that provides an ideal base for exploring the history and vibrance of the city. It is a joy to welcome the Holiday Inn Express Derry – Londonderry to the Focus portfolio and we are excited to play a part in the property’s growth and development.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Welcoming the new partnership, a spokesperson for the hotel’s ownership group, added: “We are delighted to be working with Focus and can already see the professional approach and dedication of their whole team. Under Focus’ leadership, we anticipate great strides of progress within the hotel and significant overall improvement in our guests’ experience.”

Focus Hotels is a leading independent hotel management companies with a focus on “creating owner value and a sustainable business platform”.

“Our team are specialists in hospitality management, dedicated to driving the performance and long term success of your business through service excellence and a guest-first approach. We are successfully operating full service and focused service, branded and independent hotels across the UK,” the company concluded.