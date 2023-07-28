The information from HM Revenue and Customs showed there were 11,030 sales in the first six months of the year compared to 13,810 in the same period last year.

It was the slowest start to NI house sales in a year since 2015 - apart from 2020, when the rate was disrupted by Covid-19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The slowing rate of house sales across the UK is likely to have been influenced by rising interest rates, which have made mortgages less affordable. However, the figures suggest the volume of sales may have begun to pick up again in June, the BBC reported.

There were 11,030 house sales in Northern Ireland in the first six months of 2023 compared to 13,810 last year. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

It was the busiest month of 2023 so far with 2,250 house sales, an increase of 24% in May and 8% below June 2022.

However, HMRC cautioned that the month-on-month increase may be distorted because there were a higher number of working days in June than in May.

The most recent official data suggests house prices in Northern Ireland saw their second consecutive quarterly fall in the first quarter of 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The official House Price Index saw a 1.8% decline compared to the final quarter of 2022 giving an average price of £172,000. The next official price data is due to be published in the middle of August.

Also this week, official data suggested that Northern Ireland has the most affordable houses in the UK.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) compared average household disposable incomes to average house prices in 2022.

It found that in Northern Ireland, the average house cost 5.1 times average annual incomes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Scotland the ratio was 5.3, in Wales it was 6.4 and in England it was 8.4.

At the peak of NI's housing bubble in 2008 it was the UK's least affordable regional housing market, but since 2012 has usually been the most affordable.

In 2008, the incomes to house price ratio in Northern Ireland was 9.29, falling to 4.46 in 2013.