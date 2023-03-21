How you can help save the life of Olly Cartmill - a three-year-old from Co Down who needs an urgent kidney transplant

Olly Cartmill from Newry has been on dialysis for most of his young life – spending 84 hours every week on a machine which does the work of his kidneys.

He also has to adhere to a strict fluid diet as his body is unable to process toxins, which means he can only have 100ml of water to drink per day.

Last night his mum and dad Dionne and Neil Cartmill posted on Facebook asking for urgent help for their “wee fighter” as they haven’t been able to find a transplant match within the family and time is running out.

Olly Cartmill needs to be on a dialysis machine for 84 hours a week

They wrote: “He’s had kidney problems from birth and despite being on dialysis and being heavily fluid restricted, he’s the light of our lives and is just trying so hard to be a normal wee boy.

“Our wonderful consultants and medical team have told us, that at just three years old, he needs kidney transplant IMMEDIATELY!

“Over the past few weeks we are so thankful that we’ve had so many of our family come forward and get checked out but for so many different reasons we haven’t yet got a match.

“As a naturally private family it’s difficult for us to go public and make this plea on social media but we are left with no other option as time is running out for our little fighter.”

Mum Dionne and Dad Neil say Olly is their 'wee fighter'

They said that Olly is able to receive a kidney transplant from any adult who is a match for him but added that time is running out and it needs to be done as soon as possible.

Anyone who thinks they can help Olly should contact the Belfast City Hospital, Living Donor Co-ordinator on 028 95 043 872 between the hours of 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday and reference Olly Cartmill as the donor recipient.