How you can watch The Tweflth on TV and online

Today’s Twelfth demonstrations in Belfast and in Co Londonderry will feature in the BBC’s annual live coverage of events.

BBC Northern Ireland will be reflecting the sounds and spectacle of the Orange Order’s Twelfth of July processions, with live television coverage from events in Belfast and Coleraine, starting this morning from 11am.

Live international streaming of the proceedings will also be available at online at www.bbc.co.uk/nilive

The live programmes will be presented by Helen Mark in Belfast and Ralph McLean in Coleraine, joined by Dr Gavin Hughes, with commentary by Walter Love and Dr David Hume and additional contributions being made by Dr Joe McKee.

Later this evening, at 10.35pm on BBC One Northern Ireland, Helen Mark will present selected highlights from events across Northern Ireland with commentary and reports from Walter Love and Ralph McLean.