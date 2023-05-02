News you can trust since 1737
Huge parade involving Orange Order and flute bands planned in Banbridge to mark King's Coronation

A huge parade to mark the King’s Coronation promises to provide quite the spectacle in Co Down tomorrow night

By Graeme Cousins
Published 2nd May 2023, 14:49 BST- 2 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 14:51 BST

Banbridge town centre is the location for the parade which will feature Orangemen from 12 districts and 15 bands.

It starts at 7.30pm at Banbridge Rugby Club and upon return to the club there will be a firework display.

A spokesman for the parade organisers said: "We’re expecting it to be the biggest coronation parade in Northern Ireland.

The route the parade will takeThe route the parade will take
"We’re doing it off our own bat. We haven’t asked for any support.

"Banbridge is one of the best parading towns in the country, there’s always a good turn out for parades. We’re expecting a sizeable crowd.

“We’ve very excited – it’s going to be a very unique, special parade to mark a historical occasion.”

According to the Parades Commission website, the expected number of participants is 2,500 with an additional 2,000 supporters expected.

A flyer for the paradeA flyer for the parade
A flyer for the parade

Asked if the parade would be on the same scale as the Twelfth, he said: "There wouldn’t be as many bands as you would have on the Twelfth but we’re expecting roughly as many Orangemen.

"It’s a completely different format to the Twelfth, the Twelfth route in Banbridge would be twice as long – we’re concentrating on the town centre for this one.

“There’s 12 districts involved, they’ll be walking as districts rather than individual lodges.

“All the banners will be at the front. Even if your district is not involved any lodge that wants to take part is invited along and bring their banner.

“It should make for a great spectacle when all those banners come up underneath The Cut (the road running underneath Downshire Bridge).”

The spokesman added: “One of the highlights of our will be the local schools taking part and leading from the front before our main parade falls in behind.

“I'm sure the crowds that will fill the streets of Banbridge will cheer the children on as they pass by and give them a night they won't forget.

“There is an open invite to any school to take part with the children encouraged to come along in fancy dress.”

For more information look at the Facebook page – King Charles III Coronation Parade NI.

Related topics:BanbridgeCharles III