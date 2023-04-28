Aughnacloy crash victims Strabane vigil. Fountain Street Community Development Association in conjunction with parish priest Fr Declan Boland hosting a solidarity rosary at the grotto in Townsend Street, Strabane.

The victims from Strabane – named locally as Dan McKane, Christine McKane and their aunt Julia McSorley – died when the minivan they were travelling in collided with a lorry near Aughnacloy early on Thursday morning.

Emergency services attended the scene and four other people were taken to hospital.

The vigil took place at the Grotto in Strabane, with hundreds of people coming out to remember the victims and show support to the McKane and McSorley families.

Mourners filled the grotto, while more lined the surrounding streets.

A moment of silence was observed and a candle was lit for each of the victims.

Fr Declan Boland thanked those in attendance.

“Your presence here this evening is deeply appreciated,” he said.

He added: “We’re all at a loss of what to say, how to respond but we respond in the deepest way possible we gather together as a community of faith.”

Fr Boland expressed condolences to the family on behalf of the community in Strabane.

“We’re standing in silent solidarity this evening with the McKane family, that they may not be overwhelmed by their loss,” he said.

A mass was also held in Aughnacloy in memory of the victims.

The incident has incited calls from politicians and community figures that the A5 road, where the incident occurred, is upgraded and made safer.

Earlier on Friday, Fr Boland said: "We're still trying to come to terms with the enormity of the loss.”

Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster, he said: "This was a family coming back from Corby after burying their aunt and to hear that a brother and a sister and an aunt have all been taken so quickly in this tragic accident, it's really too hard to comprehend.

"And the entire community of Strabane, and indeed the aunt is from Newtownstewart, so the community that is here in Strabane and Newtownstewart are deeply grieving at his time and trying to come to terms with this huge, unexpected loss."

The collision occurred on the A5 Tullyvar road just outside Aughnacloy at around 7.20am on Thursday.

The incident has intensified calls for a long-stalled upgrade of the A5 to proceed without further delay.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane Council Sandra Duffy attended the vigil.

She said that although the entire close-knit community “is reeling from this tragedy,” they will “rally around each other to offer the support and comfort that is needed” over the next few days.

Cllr Duffy said the fatal collision highlights the urgent need for road infrastructure on such an important road.

"We cannot continue to mourn lost loved ones.

"Road safety must be put ahead of costs and work to build a new A5 must be prioritised as a matter of urgency.”

