Hundreds of families celebrate World Autism Acceptance Week in Belfast
The event. held by Northern Ireland’s autism charity, Autism NI, saw families come together to show their support for the autistic community.
The Family Fun Day was the final event in a week of celebrations hosted by Autism NI. The Charity organised several activities and campaigns with local businesses, schools, families and the wider public during World Autism Acceptance Week, which is taking place from 2nd – 8th April 2024.
Kerry Boyd, Autism NI CEO, said: “Our key message this World Autism Acceptance Week is to ‘Be Kind To Different Minds’.
"It is vital that everyone within our society takes the time to understand autistic people and learns how to support our autistic community, whether that is within the classroom, at work or within the local community.
"Our charity’s mission is to build an inclusive society in Northern Ireland where autistic children and adults have the best support and opportunities to live fulfilled lives, and we need the general public to help us achieve this.
Ms Boyd added: “It was fantastic to see so many families across Northern Ireland come together for our Family Fun Day. Nearly a thousand children and families came together to enjoy the fun interactive activities on offer.
"It was a day where our children could really be themselves in a safe setting, and I would therefore like to thank our amazing volunteers that made this possible.”
Local mum, Pauline Taggart, said: “Days like this let my child be free and enjoy time with other children without fear or judgement, and it is also good to interact with other families and share experiences.”
With more than 35,000 autistic people in Northern Ireland, the local charity is encouraging everyone to get involved and show their support for our vibrant autistic community.
To find out more or for further information please call 028 9040 1729 or visit www.autismni.org