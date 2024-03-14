Co Tyrone author Emma Heatherington has revealed she has cancer

The Donaghmore woman, who is the bestselling author of 15 novels, thanked everyone who had sent her “such sincere good wishes over the past while” as she was undergoing some health tests.

Posting on social media, Emma, 47, said: “Unfortunately the outcome of those tests was not as I'd hoped for and I now face a journey so many people and their families before me have faced and one so many more will do in future. I have a lot of big things planned for this year, and yes this horrible cancer diagnosis will certainly slow me down in many ways but by God it won't stop me!! I have many more stories to tell for starters!"

She added: “Hearing the outcome on Friday past certainly didn't stop me going to see Marti Pellow on Sunday evening in concert. loved it!

“I feel so lucky to have the best fiancé, children, daddy, family, friends, agent, publisher and readers surrounding me and supporting me every step of the way. Receiving news like this hasn't been easy, but the medical team I have are already amazing and I feel in very safe hands in their care. Onwards and upwards is the only way. Thank you again.”

Speaking to the News Letter, Emma said she has blood cancer and is awaiting a further biopsy to determine which type.

Emma said she hoped revealing she has blood cancer would help raise awareness.

Since her post, the writer of romance fiction has been flooded with with warm wishes from friends, fellow writers and celebrities. Singer Nathan Carter wrote: “Sorry to read this Emma. Wishing you all the best with your treatment.”

Gareth Dunlop, singer songwriter, wrote: “Love, strength and positive vibes, Emma. You’ve got this.”

Emma’s novels include the UK Top 10 Amazon Kindle hit The Legacy of Lucy Harte, which is also translated international. She has also penned three stage musicals and over 60 educational short films and plays. She lives with her partner, Jim McKee, and together they have five children.