More than 100 people were queuing this morning for the official opening of the new Iceland outlet The Food Warehouse in Craigavon.

A welcome of a hot bacon bap was an added attraction but the customers were very eager to explore the vast new supermarket and all it has to offer.

Barry Mulholland, Manager of The Food Warehouse, a larger concept from Iceland, which opened its doors in Craigavon, Co Armagh.

With 15 new jobs created this is a significant investment in Marlborough Retail Park in Craigavon which is already experience a boom with other outlets revamping and moving to the site.

The Food Warehouse is a recent concept of Iceland offering more bulk buying and greater savings. It has a wealth of freezer aisles with an astonishing array of food items.

Manager Barry Mulholland, who started his career at Crazy Prices in the old Craigavon Shopping Centre, revealed that the store was packed with lots of new customers.

Inside The Food Warehouse at Marlborough Retail Park, Craigavon, Co Armagh.

"It is busy and we are hoping that continues,” he said.

"The Food Warehouse is a slightly different concept. It offers a bigger range. It offers bigger value packs. We also do case savers. It’s all about offering value to the customer,” said Barry, adding the store offers really good value particularly for young families.

The Food Warehouse was introduced in 2014, with stores often double the size of traditional Iceland locations, offering a much larger range of goods and bigger packs for even better value. The stores are designed to look like a warehouse, with wide shopping aisles and large spaces – offering the perfect environment for customers to buy their favourite products.

For one day only, The Food Warehouse in Craigavon will have a number of exclusive deals available to customers across the store. Anyone attending on the opening day today can make the most of the following one-off offers:

Pepsi Max Cans - 24 pack, £7.00 – was £11.25

Velvet Classic Quilted Toilet Tissue - 24 pack, £5.00 – was £8.50

Thompson’s Punjana Tea bags - 440 pack, £7.00 - was £9.25

Surf – 100 washes, £7.50 - was £9.50

Walkers Classic Variety Multipack Crisps Box, 20 pack, £3.50 - was £5.25

White Rock Water - 18 pack, £2.50 - was £3.80

Cadbury’s Multipack Chocolate Bars – 7 pack, £2.00 each – was £3

This morning several people won exciting prizes, including seven Tower Air Fryers. One Daewoo Double Drawer Air Fryer.

Kristian Barrett, Group Retail Director at Iceland Foods, said: “We’re excited to be opening our new store in Craigavon, bringing even more fantastic deals and a brilliant range of frozen, grocery and fresh foods to local shoppers.

“We can’t wait to open our doors on 14th October and let our customers enjoy the unrivalled variety across the store.”

The new Craigavon store will offer multi-buy deals, including 5 for £5, 3 for £10 and 8 for £10 deals, alongside exclusive The Food Warehouse ranges, such as Slimming World, Cathedral City, TGI Friday’s and more.

Shoppers who are over 60 can also take advantage of Iceland’s 10% discount, available every Tuesday across stores.

The new store will be open from 8am – 9pm, Monday to Wednesday, 8am – 10pm Thursday to Friday, 8am – 9pm on Saturdays and 1pm – 6pm on Sundays.