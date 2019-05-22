‘I am honoured to take up the chain of office’

The new Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Ald Maureen Morrow, has paid tribute to the outgoing first citizen and her deputy.

Ald Morrow will be assisted in her role by new Deputy Mayor Cllr. Beth Adger MBE from the Braid.

They were elected at the borough council’s annual general meeting on Monday.

The new Mayor said: “I’m honoured to take up the chain of office for Mid and East Antrim. I will ensure that the council chamber as a whole will work together to deliver for all the citizens living here and help promote the fantastic assets we have here on our doorstep.

“I would like to extend my best wishes to the outgoing Mayor Lindsay Millar. She did a brilliant job promoting the area and has left me big shoes to fill.”

Deputy Mayor Beth Adger MBE said: “I am really humbled to be selected as Deputy Mayor and I promise I will work hard to deliver for all the people in this fantastic borough.”

Previously, Mrs. Morrow, an Ulster Unionist councillor, was mayor of Larne in 2013. She has been a councillor since 2011.

She said: “There are now two Cairnalbanagh women at the head of the council. I have known Beth all my life.”

The new first citizen’s first official duty yesterday morning was to attend a 150th anniversary celebration at Ballymena Primary School.

This is the second consecutive year that MEA has had a UUP Mayor and DUP Deputy.