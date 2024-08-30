'I cannot think of anything like Larne turnaround in the Irish League' says former FIFA vice-president Jim Boyce
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Jim Boyce also said that he can forsee further success for the club in the European games ahead.
The former president of the Irish Football Association (IFA), and vice-president of FIFA, was at the game on Thursday night.
He said it was a "tremendous" accomplishment for an Irish League team, and he is "absolutely delighted" for the team.
Asked if he has ever known a situation similar to Larne, where a club has gone from mediocrity to soaring heights so fast, he said: "Kenny Bruce and everybody connected with that club deserve the highest amount of praise for the way they've built from the bottom up.
"They started a journey and the journey has worked, and congratulations: they deserve it.
"No, I can't think of anything similar that's happened in Ireland to this.
"But in fairness to Larne they started from a really good base with someone who had a passion for the town and had lived in the town.
"[Bruce] had a vision, he had a dream, and it has worked.
"His ambition seven years ago was to see Larne playing in Europe. You've got to give them credit."