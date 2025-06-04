Acclaimed Northern Ireland artist Kathryn Callaghan is unveiling a striking new exhibition celebrating Ireland’s most iconic links golf courses this summer.

The exhibition, titled Irish Golf, will be hosted at The Bushmills Inn on the scenic north coast.

Hailing from County Down, Callaghan is renowned for her unique poured-paint technique, which blends vibrant abstraction with detailed realism. Her latest collection captures the energy and beauty of 13 of Ireland’s premier links courses, brought to life through her dynamic and expressive style.

Among the standout pieces is Master Swing, a portrait inspired by Rory McIlroy’s historic win at The Masters and his completion of the career grand slam.

Speaking about the inspiration for her latest collection, Kathryn said: “Few places in the world rival the raw beauty and character of Ireland’s landscapes, especially its iconic links golf courses.

"With The Open making its much-anticipated return to Royal Portrush, I felt compelled to honour this moment through art. I set out on a journey across the island, visiting 13 of its most prestigious courses, capturing their spirit, energy, and unique charm in my signature poured-paint style.

"The response so far has been incredibly heartening, and I’m truly excited to share the full ‘Irish Golf’ collection with visitors at The Bushmills Inn.”

Known for her distinctive poured-paint technique, Callaghan captures the essence of her subjects with vibrant energy and spontaneity. Her work, which blends realism with abstract expression, has garnered international acclaim and is featured in collections across the globe.

The ‘Irish Golf’ exhibition is free to visit and follows on from Kathryn’s Northern Ireland Art Trail, a series of 10 original artworks which were displayed in venues along the stunning Northern Ireland coastline last summer.

1 . Kathryn Callaghan, Master Swing 'Master Swing', a Rory McIlroy inspired work to celebrate his win at The Masters and career grand slam

2 . ART Kathryn Callaghan's painting of Royal Portrush. Credit Kathryn Callaghan