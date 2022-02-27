A service took place at the graveside of Johnny Fletcher

UDR man Thomas (Johnny) Fletcher was taken from his farm in Garrison and murdered by the Provisional IRA on March 1, 1972.

A service in the village today was attended by his sister Catherine (Katie) Bleakley, who came over from England.

The 92-year-old said: “My brother Johnny was a well-liked, hardy, local farming man.

Johnny's 92-year-old sister Katie at the service

“He had many friends in the community and worked for the Forestry Commission as well as serving part time in the UDR, having served many years with the B-specials prior to their disbandment. He was just 15 years old when he joined the Home Guard in support of his country during the War”.

“He loved the outdoors and spent many hours hunting and fishing. He had many good friends of both denominations. As an older brother, he was very protective and great with my children when they were little”.

“Fifty years on, I have never got over the loss of my brother, in particular the nature of his violent death. The local and wider community, including the UDR and SEFF, have been very supportive over the years which has been a great comfort, knowing that people still remember Johnny”.

“I love to go back to visit Lough Melvin, where Johnny spent many happy times with his closest friends”.

Inside the church

Katie’s son Ian still has fond memories of playing on the farm and helping Johnny working in the fields.

He added: “As a veteran of Operation Banner myself and on behalf of the family I would add that some people forgive, and some people forget, but not us”.

Kenny Donaldson, SEFF’s Director of Services, said: “Johnny Fletcher was the second of 25 UDR linked members to be murdered across Co Fermanagh by Provisional IRA terrorists, with Emily Bullock, a civilian, also murdered alongside her husband Tommy.

“Johnny was abducted as he was driving away from his farmhouse to work. He was frog-marched into a field by Provisional IRA terrorists and executed. His brutal murder was witnessed by his wife Edith. Johnny was off duty at the time of his death.”

Mr Donaldson said: “His murder had a devastating impact on the Fletcher family but also on other UDR linked families within the Garrison area and also across the broader Protestant community, the murder was intended to instil fear and to drive people away the minority community from the Garrison border with County Leitrim.

“It is important on this 50th Anniversary that the community were able to come together in solidarity with the Fletcher family and those others who were closest to him. We within SEFF have been honoured to be part of the organising effort to ensure his legacy is remembered and appropriately honoured.”

