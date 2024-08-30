Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​In the course of several years, Larne FC has gone from being a second-tier club playing on a bent pitch in a virtually “condemned” stadium, to sharing in the upper circle of European football.

​And the change has not just lifted just the club but the entire surrounding town, the News Letter has been told.

The paper spoke to a number of figures in the town after the team’s victory against a Gibraltar side on Thursday night put it through to the group stage of the Europa Conference tournament.

It is believed to be the furthest that an Irish League club has got in a European club tournament since Linfield reached the quarter finals of the European Cup in 1966.

Pacemaker Press 30-08-2024: Larne have made history by becoming the first Irish League club ever to make the group or league stages of a European club competition as an Andy Ryan hat-trick saw them defeat Lincoln Red Imps 4-3 on aggregate in the Uefa Conference League play-off. Larne football fans Margaret Ferguson,Orla and Frankel Curneen pictured in Prestige Flooring and Bathrooms celebrate by decorating there store in the town on Friday.

And one of the names that comes up again and again when speaking about Larne’s turnaround is Kenny Bruce, the millionaire co-founder of online property firm Purple Bricks, who took over as owner in 2017.

Before he arrived, the club was hanging around the middle of the Irish League championship: the second division of NI football.

In the first five years of his ownership, he had pumped some £5m into the club.

Larne qualified for the premiership in 2019... then won the league in 2023, and again in 2024.

Mark Dobbin

Today fans are full of praise for the team, and for him.

Mark Dobbin (60), vice-chairman of Larne Business Forum, used to play for the Larne 2nds, and his father James was goalie for the club.

Later in life his dad worked on the club's advertising, going from business to business in the town soliciting sponsorship then painting those firm's names by hand on Inver Park's walls (he died last December, prompting a minute's silence at the stadium).

Mr Dobbin remembers watching the club play to 40 or 50 fans back in the 1980s and 1990s.

Stephen Liddle

The difference today is stark, he said.

"When Kenny came in, Kenny got behind the team, invested in the team – and the rest of Larne people got behind them.

"It was brilliant Kenny came in and did what he did. If Kenny hadn't have come in they'd probably still be in the first division in the Irish League.

"The ground was nearly condemned! Like most small football clubs in NI.

"And he put that artificial grass in and he flattened the pitch, because I think there was a 9ft drop from one corner to the other. I played on it a few times and it was like playing uphill!”

Mr Dobbin runs his own DJing business, Sounds Good Music Entertainment, and rents out two shops in the town centre.

"It's just lifted the profile of the whole town,” he said of Larne’s success.

"You know when Larne is playing at home, let's put it that way, with footfall in the town."

Stephen Liddle (57) of the Book Nook in Larne town centre, which has been in business for 40 years, said the club’s success in Europe on Thursday was "quite an achievement" and had left him "super-happy".

Of Larne town’s reputation generally, he said it still gets “quite a bit of slagging off, but we're quite happy to take it on the chin – we're the butt of many a joke: 'On a wet Tuesday in Larne...' and all that."

What impact has Larne FC's success ha on the town’s civic pride?

"Years ago we'd have had kids running about the street with Celtic tops on, Rangers tops,” he said.

"There's very little of that now. Just all the kids now have Larne tops – and surely that's got to be the way forward. It's amazing."

He said there are hundreds of kids involved in the club's youth programmes, making the local sportsfields "a sea of red".

"It's just fantastic to see, it really is lovely to see. It's fluffed everything up. Even the elderly people round the main street, that's really all they're talking about. It's nice to have a good, positive vibe."

Gregg McKeen, a DUP councillor in the town and season ticket holder for the last several years, was there on Thursday night.

"It was just a marvellous occasion," he said. "We went through every emotion you could go through – going one-nil down, getting a player sent off. It was unbelievable.

"You look at what has happened with Kenny Bruce and Tiernan Lynch [the manager since 2017] and the whole team at the club, what they've done for the community – that whole feel-good factor right throughout the town has been marvellous.

"It's given us that sense of pride and achievement in the town. It's good not just for Larne but the whole Irish League."

What exactly has happened with Larne’s latest milestone – and why does it matter?

The UEFA Conference League is a contest among European clubs (and some Asian ones), created in 2021.

It is different from the similar but better-known Champions League.

The top-ranked group of footballing countries get one team per competition, the next group get two, and the group after that get three.

Northern Ireland is in that last group, so three NI clubs went through to the competition: Larne, Linfield, and Crusaders.

Linfield and Crusaders have already been knocked out.

But thanks to a 3-1 victory on Thursday night against Gibraltar club Lincoln Red Imps, Larne are now through to the group stage of the contest (sometimes known as the league stage).

This is the fifth leg of the contest, with 32 teams remaining.

It is the first time an Irish League team has qualified for the group stage of a European contest (in 1966 when Linfield went through to the quarter finals, they did not go through a group round, but proceeded purely through knockouts).

The win now entitles Larne to about £2.6m in ‘participation cash’, and hundreds of thousands more if they win or draw their next matches – enormous sums in Irish League terms.

To put that in context, an analysis by the News Letter of Irish League clubs' finances found that in 2019 the biggest annual wage bill in the league was £1.14m (Crusaders).

The league's highest amount of sponsorship income that year was just over £204,000 (Coleraine).