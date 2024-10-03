Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sport bringing people together was the general consensus as almost 5,000 people attended a celebration event to recognise Northern Ireland's athletes at this summer's Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris.

Labelled as the 'Paris Celebration Event', the occasion celebrated the success achieved by local competitors on the world's biggest stage.

Northern Ireland had their most successful Olympic performance in Paris as a total of seven medals returned to the Province - including four goal medals.

The event featured Northern Ireland-born athletes who represented both Team GB and NI and Team Ireland this summer, and that element was something not missed by those we spoke to outside the SSE Arena in Belfast.

Nancy Chillingworth, who was Deputy Chef de Mission for Team Ireland at the Paris Olympics, pictured outside the SSE Arena

Nancy Chillingworth, who was the Deputy Chef de Mission for Team Ireland in Paris, said the event was one she didn't want to miss.

She stated: "It's absolutely great to be able to celebrate all the Olympians from Northern Ireland at this one event.

"Sport is always known for bringing people together. This is a great show of that.

"I was Deputy Chef de Mission for Paris, so to be up here and see some of our team is really special."

Hazel Douglas (left) and Christine Kerr pictured outside the SSE Arena in Belfast

Angela Davis, who travelled over to the Province for a choir performance, said the opportunity to be at the SSE Arena came by chance.

"I've travelled over from England this morning, not specifically for this, but it's a bonus it's here," she stated.

"I'm really looking forward to celebrating with the Northern Ireland athletes for what they've achieved.

"I belong to a rock choir as we are singing at the MAC tomorrow night and I got notified this was on when I was here and an added bonus is that Ryan McMullan is performing.

John Moore from Ballyclare pictured at the SSE Arena for the 'Paris Celebration Event' at the SSE Arena

“I didn't watch as much of the Olympics as I would've liked but I enjoyed what I saw."

John Moore, who hails from Ballyclare, said he attended to give his appreciation to those from Northern Ireland who created so many special memories.

He remarked: "I'm here to celebrate the tremendous achievement by Northern Ireland athletes.

"It was the best ever and I think they deserve support.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 3rd October 2024 Sports Minister Gordon Lyons has announced additional funding for grassroots sports clubs after a remarkable summer of success at the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. In recognition of their extraordinary accomplishments, each medal-winning athlete will be asked to nominate projects which will receive an investment boost. The Minister made the announcement at a celebration event for Olympic and Paralympic athletes at Belfast’s SSE Arena. Athletes cheered as they arrive at the event. Picture by Matt Mackey/PressEye

"Both Team GB and NI and Team Ireland deserve accolades as they are Northern Irish, that's how I look at it.

"I watched a bit of rugby and it's always very exciting and I tried to watch it as much as possible when Team GB and NI and Team Ireland athletes were competing.

"I think sport has a great way of bringing people together.”

Craigavon native Christine Kerr paid her respects to all the athletes chosen by Northern Ireland.

She stressed: "I'm here to say well done to all these athletes and their dedication they've had for years.

"To actually be picked to represent any country is a great thing but it doesn't matter who you are as if you don't put the work in, you won't get chosen.

"All those days of tiredness and pain have to be recognised.

"It was a terrific medal haul in Paris.

"Whenever you see Northern Ireland in the Commonwealth Games, then there's no reason why events like this can't be held for those from both Team GB and NI and Team Ireland.”

Omagh woman Christine Clements said hosting an event for Northern Ireland’s athletes was the “right thing to do”.

She explained: "This is a great opportunity to celebrate the great efforts of Northern Ireland athletes at the Olympics.

"Whenever Team Ireland came back to Dublin, it made me think that an event should be held somewhere in Northern Ireland for both countries.

"This is the night to do that and I'm excited.