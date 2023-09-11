Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Heather Vance, who works in early years education, was attacked by cattle after her dog Trigger entered a nearby field, outside Magherafelt, over two years ago.

After "getting a thump in the back" and being trampled on by the animals, Heather recalls her panic at getting herself to safety so she could receive urgent medical attention for life-changing injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "My instant reaction was to rescue Trigger as he was old and couldn’t see very well.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heather Vance with Trigger the dog

"I had his collar in my hand and the next thing I remember was feeling a thump on my back.

“That was the start of the horrific attack. I was pushed to the side and fell whilst the animals went around in a circle trampling me.

"I could feel my whole body being trampled, it was so frightening, and I thought that I might die that day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I couldn’t have walked the journey home or to my parents’ house. My only hope was that a car would pass and stop to help.

"Thankfully, and by the grace of God the first car that came along was driven by Clare Bates, my second cousin’s wife."

After receiving care at Magherafelt Minor Injuries, it was decided additional medical care was needed, resulting in the arrival of the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS).

To the amazement of the medical team, Heather hadn’t suffered major trauma to her head and had no internal bleeding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, she had suffered three fractures to her pelvis, a broken left collar bone, broken right elbow, extensive soft tissue damage to her left leg and a large hematoma on her left thigh, which later required surgery.

“I was so glad to see the medical team from the air ambulance, Dr. Alan and Paramedic Caroline,” she said.

"They worked with me in the room to make me comfortable and gave me a blood transfusion there.

"They explained that it would be a short flight of about 15 minutes to the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now two years on, my physical injuries have healed well although I have scars and some pain and discomfort throughout my body depending on my movements and daily life.

"I would like to highlight the vital work of the charity Air Ambulance Northern Ireland and encourage the community to do what they can to support this life-saving charity.