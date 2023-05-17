Taxi driver Sukhcharn Singh told the Washington Post he picked the couple up in the city on Tuesday night and drove them for a brief period.

He said: “They kept following us and were coming next to the car. They took pictures as we stopped and were filming us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When it comes to the period he was driving them, he said: “I don’t think I would call it a chase. I never felt like I was in danger. It wasn’t like a car chase in a movie.

"They were quiet and seemed scared but it’s New York — it’s safe.”

Mr Singh, who goes by the name Sonny, told the BBC he picked up the four passengers on 67th Street between Lexington Avenue and 3rd Avenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “A security guard hailed me, next thing you know Prince Harry and his wife were hopping into my cab.

“As we went a block, we got blocked by a garbage truck and all of a sudden paparazzi came and started taking pictures.

File photo dated 04/12/22 of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who have made their first public appearance together since Meghan's absence at the King's coronation earlier this month. PA Photo. Issue date: Wednesday May 17, 2023. The couple were accompanied by Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, at the Ms Foundation for Women's 50th anniversary gala event in New York on Tuesday. See PA story ROYAL Sussex. Photo credit should read: Matt Dunham/PA Wire

“They were just about to give me the location of where they were going to go, but then they told me to circle back to the precinct.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to a spokesperson, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were being followed by paparazzi in New York.

They were in the city on Tuesday with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, for an event at which the duchess received an award.

The three of them are said to have been subjected to a "relentless pursuit" involving half a dozen blacked out vehicles.

New York Police Department, which deployed officers to help escort the duke and duchess, said “numerous photographers” had “made their transport difficult” on Tuesday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NYPD statement said there were “no reported collisions, summonses, injuries or arrests”.

In a statement on Wednesday, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said: "Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi.

"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.

"While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone's safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all in involved."

It is understood that Harry, Meghan and Ms Ragland were staying at a private residence and did not want to compromise the security of their friend's home.

The trio had been at the Ms Foundation for Women's 50th anniversary gala event which honoured "game-changing" grantee partners and visionary leaders committed to the organisation's mission of "advancing collective power and creating safe, just and equitable futures for women, girls, and gender-expansive people".

Meghan received the Ms Foundation's Women of Vision Award, recognising her "global advocacy to empower and advocate on behalf of women and girls".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was Harry and Meghan's first public appearance together since the duchess's absence at the King's coronation earlier this month.

It is understood that the couple believe the pursuit could have been fatal, as it involved six blacked-out vehicles with unidentified people driving recklessly and endangering the convoy and everyone around them.

It is said that traffic violations included driving on the pavement and through red lights, reversing down a one-way street, illegally blocking a moving vehicle and driving while photographing and while on the phone.

It is also said that while those involved were confronted by uniformed police multiple times, they continued the pursuit, and that there is footage taken from security along with other evidence to support these allegations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident in New York has taken place while Harry attempts to bring a second legal challenge against the Home Office over his security arrangements when in the UK.

Harry is seeking the go-ahead from the High Court to secure a judicial review over a decision that he should not be allowed to pay privately for his protective security.

The early stage legal action is among five other civil cases that the duke is pursuing through the court in London.

He is bringing a contested claim against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) over allegations of unlawful information gathering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry is also waiting for rulings over whether similar cases against publishers Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) and News Group Newspapers (NGN) can continue.