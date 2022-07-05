‘I’ll be kicking every ball along with Julie’ says proud father of Northern Ireland star ahead of Women’s Euros

“I’m kicking every ball, playing every pass, making every tackle, every header,” said the proud Larne father whose daughter will be key to Northern Ireland’s chances at the Euros, which begin tomorrow when hosts England take on Austria.

Willie said: “Because Julie is there, there’s a strong emotional tie. In all the games I’ve seen her play all around the world, she’s always done us proud.

“She’s a terrific athlete. She is so intense about the game, she absolutely loves it.”

Proud dad Willie Nelson with his daughter Julie, Northern Ireland women's most capped player

Willie, a former PE teacher who is heavily involved with Larne Rugby Club, has felt the excitement building ahead of Northern Ireland’s first game on Thursday night against Norway at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton.

He said: “It was always there on the horizon and now we’re getting ready to head off.

“I’m really looking forward to it, the games, the fanzones.

“My two grandsons and my son and his wife, we’re all staying at a house in the New Forest. We’re looking for a good family holiday with the football thrown in as well.”

Northern Ireland's Julie Nelson during Monday's training session at their training complex in Southampton, ahead of Thursday's UEFA Women's Euros Finals match against Norway at St Mary's Stadium. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

Northern Ireland qualified against the odds and bookies Paddy Power have them as rank outsiders at 275/1 to win their tournament.

Willie hopes the underdogs tag can motivate Kenny Shiels’ team, who start in a group which contains one of the tournament favourites and hosts England as well as Norway and Austria.

He said: “Anything could happen, the first two games are the big ones.

“Austria will know they are in for a game after the two matches in qualifying. England will be a big ask, but the girls have to go into the first game against Norway believing they can take something from it.

“We were talking to Julie last night and she was telling us they’ve pictures of all of the team in the corridor outside their rooms and each of their beds has a personalised cushion.

“It gives you a sense of occasion. The other teams will have experienced this before. It’s good that Northern Ireland are tasting this too.

“It’s important that they soak it up, that they reflect on what has happened so far, what has taken them there, and really enjoy every second of it as best they can.”