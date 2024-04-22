‘Immensely special day’ as garden centre owner receives BEM at Hillsborough Castle

Robin Mercer BEM with his wife Edith, following a ceremony in Hillsborough Castle, where he was presented with his British Empire Medal by Lord Lieutenant Dame Fionnuala Jay-O'Boyle DBE

Hillmount proprietor Robin Mercer was awarded a BEM in the last New Year Honours list for his services to business and the economy.

As well as the Hillmount garden centre in Castlereagh Hills, Mr Mercer operates other branches of the business in Ards, Bangor and Cheshire.

He has been a long-standing and vocal advocate for the local horticulture industry – most notably following Brexit as many businesses struggled to overcome the difficulties around the restrictions on bringing certain goods into Northern Ireland from Great Britain.

During the Covid pandemic, Mr Mercer was one of the first business owners to offer a click-and-collect service, and also provided garden furniture to emergency services for outdoor areas where they could enjoy socially-distanced downtime.

When he was originally notified of his award, he said: “I’m humbled yet filled with immense pride to be recognised for the impact I have made on the local community and economy while doing something that I love.

"Gardening is in my blood and it's a privilege to accept this honour. Receiving this very special news is a wonderful way to start the new year.”

Mr Mercer was presented his medal last week by Lord Lieutenant Dame Fionnuala Jay-O'Boyle.

He said: "It was an immensely special day to receive my British Empire Medal in such a beautiful venue. Even the weather was kind to us and we got to enjoy the Hillsborough Castle gardens.

"The ceremony was very well organised and everyone made me feel so special.

"I was proud to receive my honour with so many people from all over Northern Ireland who received well deserved awards including those from the medical profession and those recognised for their charity work."

Mr Mercer added: "I was grateful to have my wife Edith, son Alan and his wife Ciara with me to witness the presentation of my BEM, and we ended the day celebrating with afternoon tea at the Grand Central where we had a beautiful view of Belfast to admire thanks to the weather.