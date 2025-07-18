Impressive memorial stone for late Queen in St Giles' Church of Scotland cathedral

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022, aged 96, while in residence at Balmoral Castle in the north of Scotland

The stone, dedicated recently in the presence of King Charles and Queen Camilla, remembers the service of thanksgiving and vigil for the life of the late Queen which took place on the site on September 12-13, 2022 just after she died.

The memorial stone is located on the floor near the 'Holy Table' where Her Majesty's coffin lay and it is in the form of a simple black slate engraved with the Scottish Crown and ER cypher together with the dates when the coffin was at rest in the cathedral.

Historically, no other British sovereign has had such a service of thanksgiving in Scotland.

At the time, a vigil was held, and over 23 hours, more than 33,000 people queued to pay their respects.

During the 2022 vigil, the late Queen's children, including King Charles held their own vigil for their mother.

While the coffin was present in the cathedral the Royal Company of Archers, the Sovereign's bodyguard in Scotland, mounted guard. The Scottish Royal Chaplains in Scotland were also on duty throughout.

The engraving on the stone was carried out by Roxanne Kindersley, from the renowned Cardozo Kindersley workshop in Cambridge

At the recent St Giles' cathedral service, Rev Dr Scott Rennie, minister there, said: "It has been a great honour and privilege to welcome their majesties King Charles and Queen Camilla back to St Giles' for such a special event as we commemorate the late Queen Elizabeth, who visited the cathedral many times, with the dedication of the memorial stone.

"King Charles also has strong links to St Giles, including taking part in the service of thanksgiving and dedication here following his coronation in 2023.

"It is fitting that St Giles', which has been at the heart of Scottish civic and religious life for more than 900 years, was able to host so many people who came to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth."

St Giles' cathedral (a Presbyterian meeting place), located in the centre of Edinburgh, was founded by King David I in 1124 and there has been a strong royal connection since the beginning.

"In spite of our long history, St Giles' remains a vibrant congregation continuing to serve the people of Edinburgh and beyond."

The cathedral has been at the centre of many notable events in Scotland's history. Widely referred to as the birthplace of Scottish Presbyterianism, it is where the legendary fiery advocate of Protestantism the Rev John Knox famously preached.

It is also where, on St Andrew's Day in 1996, the Stone of Destiny was received on its return to Scotland.

More recently it is where, on July 5, 2023, a service of dedication and thanksgiving for their Royal majesties the King and Queen was held on the occasion of the presentation of the Royal Honours of Scotland.