News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

In a cherished old tradition, early morning carols are sung in Bessbrook village

Upwards of 40 people took part in an early Christmas morning carol call through the streets of Bessbrook village in Co Armagh today.

By Mark Rainey
14 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Dec 2022, 1:21pm
Early morning carol singers on Christmas Day 2022 in Bessbrook, Co Down
Early morning carol singers on Christmas Day 2022 in Bessbrook, Co Down

The seasonal trek has been a tradition in existence for well over 100 years, with participants drawn from the various church denominations in the Quaker-founded village.

The carollers meet at 5.30am and walk through he streets singing the old favourite and well known carols.

Hide Ad

Following this, they attend a Christmas morning service in Bessbrook Methodist church.

Among those taking part yesterday was former Ulster Unionist Stormont Executive minister Danny Kennedy, a life-long resident of Bessbrook.

Most Popular

"This is a cherished Bessbrook tradition which we try to maintain every Christmas morning,” said Danny.