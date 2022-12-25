In a cherished old tradition, early morning carols are sung in Bessbrook village
Upwards of 40 people took part in an early Christmas morning carol call through the streets of Bessbrook village in Co Armagh today.
The seasonal trek has been a tradition in existence for well over 100 years, with participants drawn from the various church denominations in the Quaker-founded village.
The carollers meet at 5.30am and walk through he streets singing the old favourite and well known carols.
Following this, they attend a Christmas morning service in Bessbrook Methodist church.
Among those taking part yesterday was former Ulster Unionist Stormont Executive minister Danny Kennedy, a life-long resident of Bessbrook.
"This is a cherished Bessbrook tradition which we try to maintain every Christmas morning,” said Danny.