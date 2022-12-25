In a cherished old tradition, early morning carols are sung in Bessbrook village

Early morning carol singers on Christmas Day 2022 in Bessbrook, Co Down

The seasonal trek has been a tradition in existence for well over 100 years, with participants drawn from the various church denominations in the Quaker-founded village.

The carollers meet at 5.30am and walk through he streets singing the old favourite and well known carols.

Following this, they attend a Christmas morning service in Bessbrook Methodist church.

Among those taking part yesterday was former Ulster Unionist Stormont Executive minister Danny Kennedy, a life-long resident of Bessbrook.