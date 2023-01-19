IN FULL: All 29 rugby clubs in Ulster who will share the £5.1 million from Levelling Up Fund

A total of £5.1 million of that fund will be used as part of an over-arching project to modernise 29 Ulster Branch rugby clubs, including new female changing rooms.

These are the clubs who are set to benefit:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Academy

29 clubs will share £5.1 million

Ards

Ballyclare

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ballymena

Ballymoney

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ballynahinch

Banbridge

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bangor

Belfast Harlequins

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carrick

City of Armagh

Advertisement Hide Ad

City of Derry

Clogher Valley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coleraine

Dromore

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dungannon

Holywood

Advertisement Hide Ad

Larne

Limavady

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisburn

Lurgan

Advertisement Hide Ad

Malone

Newry

Advertisement Hide Ad

Omagh

Ophir

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portadown

Rainey OB

Advertisement Hide Ad

Randalstown

Shawsbridge

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funding will be spread across the 29 rugby clubs and will go towards making the sport more accessible and inclusive, and will include upgrades to club infrastructure, such as floodlights, changing rooms, playing surfaces, and clubhouses.

Ulster Rugby chief executive Jonny Petrie said: “We’re delighted to receive this funding, which will go on to provide enormous support to our thriving club game right across Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Improving our clubs is massively important to the future of our domestic game, and these projects will help the 29 clubs increase their participation, particularly when it comes to the women and girls’ game.”

He commented: “I’d like to extend my sincere thanks to the many political representatives and local authorities who gave their support to the various projects, and to our staff here at Ulster Rugby who worked hard to secure this funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad