IN FULL: All 29 rugby clubs in Ulster who will share the £5.1 million from Levelling Up Fund
The Government has announced that 10 projects in Northern Ireland will share £71 million of Levelling Up funding.
A total of £5.1 million of that fund will be used as part of an over-arching project to modernise 29 Ulster Branch rugby clubs, including new female changing rooms.
These are the clubs who are set to benefit:
Academy
Ards
Ballyclare
Ballymena
Ballymoney
Ballynahinch
Banbridge
Bangor
Belfast Harlequins
Carrick
City of Armagh
City of Derry
Clogher Valley
Coleraine
Dromore
Dungannon
Holywood
Larne
Limavady
Lisburn
Lurgan
Malone
Newry
Omagh
Ophir
Portadown
Rainey OB
Randalstown
Shawsbridge
The funding will be spread across the 29 rugby clubs and will go towards making the sport more accessible and inclusive, and will include upgrades to club infrastructure, such as floodlights, changing rooms, playing surfaces, and clubhouses.
Ulster Rugby chief executive Jonny Petrie said: “We’re delighted to receive this funding, which will go on to provide enormous support to our thriving club game right across Northern Ireland.
“Improving our clubs is massively important to the future of our domestic game, and these projects will help the 29 clubs increase their participation, particularly when it comes to the women and girls’ game.”
He commented: “I’d like to extend my sincere thanks to the many political representatives and local authorities who gave their support to the various projects, and to our staff here at Ulster Rugby who worked hard to secure this funding.
“We look forward to working with the clubs and other partners to deliver on this exciting project.”