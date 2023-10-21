News you can trust since 1737
Pacemaker Press Intl 21/10/23. A wreath laying and floral tributes ceremony arranged by the Michael (Minnie) Morrison Foundation took place on the Shankill Rd to mark the 30th Anniversary of the Shankill Bombing which claimed 9 lives. Local Football Teams, Councillors and the 1st Shankill Somme Association all laid wreaths as a mark of respect. A minute's silence to remember the Lost was observed. Photo: Kirth Ferris/ Pacemaker Press
Pacemaker Press Intl 21/10/23. A wreath laying and floral tributes ceremony arranged by the Michael (Minnie) Morrison Foundation took place on the Shankill Rd to mark the 30th Anniversary of the Shankill Bombing which claimed 9 lives. Local Football Teams, Councillors and the 1st Shankill Somme Association all laid wreaths as a mark of respect. A minute’s silence to remember the Lost was observed. Photo: Kirth Ferris/ Pacemaker Press

In Pictures: A gathering to mark the 30th anniversary of a bombing that devastated Belfast’s Shankill Road has been told, “try to forgive but never forget”

Nine people, including two young girls, were killed in the bombing of Frizzell’s fish shop on October 23 1993, while dozens were injured.
By Michael Cousins
Published 21st Oct 2023, 16:48 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2023, 16:48 BST

Pictures: Pacemaker Press

Pacemaker Press Intl 21/10/23. A wreath laying and floral tributes ceremony arranged by the Michael (Minnie) Morrison Foundation took place on the Shankill Rd to mark the 30th Anniversary of the Shankill Bombing which claimed 9 lives. Local Football Teams, Councillors and the 1st Shankill Somme Association all laid wreaths as a mark of respect. A minute’s silence to remember the Lost was observed. Photo: Kirth Ferris/ Pacemaker Press

1. Pacemaker Press Intl 21/10/23. A wreath laying and floral tributes ceremony arranged by the Michael (Minnie) Morrison Foundation took place on the Shankill Rd to mark the 30th Anniversary of the Shankill Bombing which claimed 9 lives. Local Football Teams, Councillors and the 1st Shankill Somme Association all laid wreaths as a mark of respect. A minute’s silence to remember the Lost was observed. Photo: Kirth Ferris/ Pacemaker Press

Pacemaker Press Intl 21/10/23. A wreath laying and floral tributes ceremony arranged by the Michael (Minnie) Morrison Foundation took place on the Shankill Rd to mark the 30th Anniversary of the Shankill Bombing which claimed 9 lives. Local Football Teams, Councillors and the 1st Shankill Somme Association all laid wreaths as a mark of respect. A minute’s silence to remember the Lost was observed. Photo: Kirth Ferris/ Pacemaker Press Photo: Kirth Ferris

Pacemaker Press Intl 21/10/23. A wreath laying and floral tributes ceremony arranged by the Michael (Minnie) Morrison Foundation took place on the Shankill Rd to mark the 30th Anniversary of the Shankill Bombing which claimed 9 lives. Local Football Teams, Councillors and the 1st Shankill Somme Association all laid wreaths as a mark of respect. A minute’s silence to remember the Lost was observed. Photo: Kirth Ferris/ Pacemaker Press

2. Pacemaker Press Intl 21/10/23. A wreath laying and floral tributes ceremony arranged by the Michael (Minnie) Morrison Foundation took place on the Shankill Rd to mark the 30th Anniversary of the Shankill Bombing which claimed 9 lives. Local Football Teams, Councillors and the 1st Shankill Somme Association all laid wreaths as a mark of respect. A minute’s silence to remember the Lost was observed. Photo: Kirth Ferris/ Pacemaker Press

Pacemaker Press Intl 21/10/23. A wreath laying and floral tributes ceremony arranged by the Michael (Minnie) Morrison Foundation took place on the Shankill Rd to mark the 30th Anniversary of the Shankill Bombing which claimed 9 lives. Local Football Teams, Councillors and the 1st Shankill Somme Association all laid wreaths as a mark of respect. A minute’s silence to remember the Lost was observed. Photo: Kirth Ferris/ Pacemaker Press Photo: Kirth Ferris

Pacemaker Press Intl 21/10/23. A wreath laying and floral tributes ceremony arranged by the Michael (Minnie) Morrison Foundation took place on the Shankill Rd to mark the 30th Anniversary of the Shankill Bombing which claimed 9 lives. Local Football Teams, Councillors and the 1st Shankill Somme Association all laid wreaths as a mark of respect. A minute’s silence to remember the Lost was observed. Photo: Kirth Ferris/ Pacemaker Press

3. Pacemaker Press Intl 21/10/23. A wreath laying and floral tributes ceremony arranged by the Michael (Minnie) Morrison Foundation took place on the Shankill Rd to mark the 30th Anniversary of the Shankill Bombing which claimed 9 lives. Local Football Teams, Councillors and the 1st Shankill Somme Association all laid wreaths as a mark of respect. A minute’s silence to remember the Lost was observed. Photo: Kirth Ferris/ Pacemaker Press

Pacemaker Press Intl 21/10/23. A wreath laying and floral tributes ceremony arranged by the Michael (Minnie) Morrison Foundation took place on the Shankill Rd to mark the 30th Anniversary of the Shankill Bombing which claimed 9 lives. Local Football Teams, Councillors and the 1st Shankill Somme Association all laid wreaths as a mark of respect. A minute’s silence to remember the Lost was observed. Photo: Kirth Ferris/ Pacemaker Press Photo: Kirth Ferris

Pacemaker Press Intl 21/10/23. A wreath laying and floral tributes ceremony arranged by the Michael (Minnie) Morrison Foundation took place on the Shankill Rd to mark the 30th Anniversary of the Shankill Bombing which claimed 9 lives. Local Football Teams, Councillors and the 1st Shankill Somme Association all laid wreaths as a mark of respect. A minute’s silence to remember the Lost was observed. Photo: Kirth Ferris/ Pacemaker Press

4. Pacemaker Press Intl 21/10/23. A wreath laying and floral tributes ceremony arranged by the Michael (Minnie) Morrison Foundation took place on the Shankill Rd to mark the 30th Anniversary of the Shankill Bombing which claimed 9 lives. Local Football Teams, Councillors and the 1st Shankill Somme Association all laid wreaths as a mark of respect. A minute’s silence to remember the Lost was observed. Photo: Kirth Ferris/ Pacemaker Press

Pacemaker Press Intl 21/10/23. A wreath laying and floral tributes ceremony arranged by the Michael (Minnie) Morrison Foundation took place on the Shankill Rd to mark the 30th Anniversary of the Shankill Bombing which claimed 9 lives. Local Football Teams, Councillors and the 1st Shankill Somme Association all laid wreaths as a mark of respect. A minute’s silence to remember the Lost was observed. Photo: Kirth Ferris/ Pacemaker Press Photo: Kirth Ferris

