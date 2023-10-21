Nine people, including two young girls, were killed in the bombing of Frizzell’s fish shop on October 23 1993, while dozens were injured.
Pictures: Pacemaker Press
1. Pacemaker Press Intl 21/10/23. A wreath laying and floral tributes ceremony arranged by the Michael (Minnie) Morrison Foundation took place on the Shankill Rd to mark the 30th Anniversary of the Shankill Bombing which claimed 9 lives. Local Football Teams, Councillors and the 1st Shankill Somme Association all laid wreaths as a mark of respect. A minute’s silence to remember the Lost was observed. Photo: Kirth Ferris/ Pacemaker Press
