Pacemaker Press Intl 21/10/23. A wreath laying and floral tributes ceremony arranged by the Michael (Minnie) Morrison Foundation took place on the Shankill Rd to mark the 30th Anniversary of the Shankill Bombing which claimed 9 lives. Local Football Teams, Councillors and the 1st Shankill Somme Association all laid wreaths as a mark of respect. A minute’s silence to remember the Lost was observed. Photo: Kirth Ferris/ Pacemaker Press Photo: Kirth Ferris