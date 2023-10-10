News you can trust since 1737
Sport in Prisons. Prisoners play table tennis in Davis House at Maghaberry prison. Picture: Michael Cooper:-
Sport in Prisons. Prisoners play table tennis in Davis House at Maghaberry prison. Picture: Michael Cooper:-

In Pictures: A glimpse into a new photography exhibition looking at sport in prisons

The exhibition of images by photographer Michael Cooper looks at the impact of imprisonment and reflects on the needs of all those affected by prisons – prison staff, prisoners and their families, victims of crime and their communities.
By Michael Cousins
Published 10th Oct 2023, 08:29 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 08:38 BST

The ‘Sport in Prison Photographic Exhibition’ at 2 Royal Avenue, Belfast runs from Monday October 9 until Sunday October 15.

All images copyright Michael Cooper

Sport in Prisons. Prisoners take park in a Parkrun at Magilligan Prison. Picture: Michael Cooper:-

1. Sport in Prisons. Prisoners take park in a Parkrun at Magilligan Prison. Picture: Michael Cooper

Sport in Prisons. Prisoners take park in a Parkrun at Magilligan Prison. Picture: Michael Cooper:- Photo: Michael Cooper:-

Sport in Prisons. A football is caught in the wire outside Davis House at Maghaberry prison. Picture: Michael Cooper:-

2. Sport in Prisons. A football is caught in the wire outside Davis House at Maghaberry prison. Picture: Michael Cooper

Sport in Prisons. A football is caught in the wire outside Davis House at Maghaberry prison. Picture: Michael Cooper:- Photo: Michael Cooper:-

Sport in Prisons. Prisoners play football outside Davis House at Maghaberry prison. Picture: Michael Cooper:-

3. Sport in Prisons. Prisoners play football outside Davis House at Maghaberry prison. Picture: Michael Cooper

Sport in Prisons. Prisoners play football outside Davis House at Maghaberry prison. Picture: Michael Cooper:- Photo: Michael Cooper:-

Sport in Prisons. Prisoners play GAA at Maghaberry prison. Picture: Michael Cooper:-

4. Sport in Prisons. Prisoners play GAA at Maghaberry prison. Picture: Michael Cooper

Sport in Prisons. Prisoners play GAA at Maghaberry prison. Picture: Michael Cooper:- Photo: Michael Cooper:-

