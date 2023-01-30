News you can trust since 1737
Zara Shaw (Dungannon Swifts) with Catherine Milligan, Miss Northern Ireland, getting behind the teams at the 2007 Irish Cup Final at Windsor Park

In pictures: A look back at the goals, colour and celebrations of the 2007 Irish Cup final between Linfield and Dungannon Swifts

Windsor Park was awash with colour over 15 years ago when Linfield and Dungannon Swifts clashed in the 2007 final of the Irish Cup.

By Roderick McMurray
15 minutes ago
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 3:44pm

Linfield emerged victorious on the day, beating the Swifts 3-2 in a penalty shoot-out, after the game ended 2-2 after extra-time.

Mark Dickson gave Linfield a third minute lead before Rory Hamill scored an equaliser.

A Glenn Ferguson goal made it 2-1 to Linfield before Rodney McAree - now the manager at Glentoran - levelled the tie with a 40th minute free-kick.

The game was played in bright sunshine on May 5, 2007 - and both sets of supporters added to the occasion by filling the ground with a riot of colour and noise.

Enjoy these pictures of a memorable occasion!

Linfield: Mannus, Ervin, McShane, Murphy, Bailie, McAreavey (Gault 80), O'Kane (Stewart 72), Mulgrew, Dickson, Thompson, Fegruson.

Dungannon Swifts: Nelson, Wray, J P Gallagher (T Fitzpatrick 105), Montgomery, McMinn, McCluskey (McConkey 68), McCabe, McAree, Hamill, McAlister, Scullion (Everaldo 87).

Referee: Mark Courtney (Cookstown)

Attendance: 7,600

1. TT19-207JS IRISH CUP 07.JPG

2007 Irish Cup Final: Linfield v Dungannon Swifts

Photo: John Stafford

2. A day to remember for these Dungannon Swifts fans

A day to remember for these Dungannon Swifts fans

Photo: John Stafford

3. Linfield Fans NL050507 3.JPG

Jasmine Kerr (8), Brthany Kerr (10), Natasha McQuade (13), Andrew McCrea (11), Charlotte McQuade (12) and David McQuade (13) at the JJB Sports Irish Cup Final at Windsor Park

Photo: Diane Magill

4. Celebration time for Swifts fan at the Penalty stage. TT19-236JSIrish Cup Final Linfield v Dungannon Swifts TT19-200JS

Celebration time for Swifts fan at the penalty stage

Photo: John Stafford

LinfieldSwiftsGlentoran