In pictures: A look back at the goals, colour and celebrations of the 2007 Irish Cup final between Linfield and Dungannon Swifts
Windsor Park was awash with colour over 15 years ago when Linfield and Dungannon Swifts clashed in the 2007 final of the Irish Cup.
Linfield emerged victorious on the day, beating the Swifts 3-2 in a penalty shoot-out, after the game ended 2-2 after extra-time.
Mark Dickson gave Linfield a third minute lead before Rory Hamill scored an equaliser.
A Glenn Ferguson goal made it 2-1 to Linfield before Rodney McAree - now the manager at Glentoran - levelled the tie with a 40th minute free-kick.
The game was played in bright sunshine on May 5, 2007 - and both sets of supporters added to the occasion by filling the ground with a riot of colour and noise.
Enjoy these pictures of a memorable occasion!
Linfield: Mannus, Ervin, McShane, Murphy, Bailie, McAreavey (Gault 80), O'Kane (Stewart 72), Mulgrew, Dickson, Thompson, Fegruson.
Dungannon Swifts: Nelson, Wray, J P Gallagher (T Fitzpatrick 105), Montgomery, McMinn, McCluskey (McConkey 68), McCabe, McAree, Hamill, McAlister, Scullion (Everaldo 87).
Referee: Mark Courtney (Cookstown)
Attendance: 7,600