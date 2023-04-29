In Pictures: ​A vigil has been held in Strabane for the victims of a road collision in Co Tyrone

The vigil took place at the Grotto in Strabane, with hundreds of people coming out to remember the victims and show support to the McKane and McSorley families
The victims from Strabane – named locally as Dan McKane, Christine McKane and their aunt Julia McSorley – died when the minivan they were travelling in collided with a lorry near Aughnacloy early on Thursday morning
1. Scenes from the vigil held in Strabane following a road traffic collision in which 3 local people died
Scenes from the vigil held in Strabane following a road traffic collision in which 3 local people died Photo: Press Eye
2. Scenes from the vigil held in Strabane following a road traffic collision in which 3 local people died
Scenes from the vigil held in Strabane following a road traffic collision in which 3 local people died Photo: Press Eye
3. Scenes from the vigil held in Strabane following a road traffic collision in which 3 local people died
Scenes from the vigil held in Strabane following a road traffic collision in which 3 local people died Photo: Press Eye
4. Scenes from the vigil held in Strabane following a road traffic collision in which 3 local people died
Scenes from the vigil held in Strabane following a road traffic collision in which 3 local people died Photo: Press Eye