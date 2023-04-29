News you can trust since 1737
20 hours ago Members of Unite have rejected the Government’s pay offer
12 hours ago End of Wikipedia in UK possible under online safety bill
16 hours ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé
16 hours ago GMB union vote to accept government’s pay offer
17 hours ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to mobile phone users
19 hours ago Young drivers could be banned from giving friends a lift
Scenes from the vigil held in Strabane following a road traffic collision in which 3 local people diedScenes from the vigil held in Strabane following a road traffic collision in which 3 local people died
Scenes from the vigil held in Strabane following a road traffic collision in which 3 local people died

In Pictures: ​A vigil has been held in Strabane for the victims of a road collision in Co Tyrone

The vigil took place at the Grotto in Strabane, with hundreds of people coming out to remember the victims and show support to the McKane and McSorley families

By Michael Cousins
Published 29th Apr 2023, 08:30 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 08:44 BST

The victims from Strabane – named locally as Dan McKane, Christine McKane and their aunt Julia McSorley – died when the minivan they were travelling in collided with a lorry near Aughnacloy early on Thursday morning

Scenes from the vigil held in Strabane following a road traffic collision in which 3 local people died

1. Scenes from the vigil held in Strabane following a road traffic collision in which 3 local people died

Scenes from the vigil held in Strabane following a road traffic collision in which 3 local people died Photo: Press Eye

Scenes from the vigil held in Strabane following a road traffic collision in which 3 local people died

2. Scenes from the vigil held in Strabane following a road traffic collision in which 3 local people died

Scenes from the vigil held in Strabane following a road traffic collision in which 3 local people died Photo: Press Eye

Scenes from the vigil held in Strabane following a road traffic collision in which 3 local people died

3. Scenes from the vigil held in Strabane following a road traffic collision in which 3 local people died

Scenes from the vigil held in Strabane following a road traffic collision in which 3 local people died Photo: Press Eye

Scenes from the vigil held in Strabane following a road traffic collision in which 3 local people died

4. Scenes from the vigil held in Strabane following a road traffic collision in which 3 local people died

Scenes from the vigil held in Strabane following a road traffic collision in which 3 local people died Photo: Press Eye

