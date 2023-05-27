In Pictures: All the highlights from 40th Portrush Raft Race raising funds for the RNLI

All the action in pictures
1. Press Eye - Northern Ireland - 27th May 2023 Portrush Raft Race 2023 Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye
Press Eye - Northern Ireland - 27th May 2023 Portrush Raft Race 2023 Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye :- Photo: -
2. Press Eye - Northern Ireland - 27th May 2023 Portrush Raft Race 2023 Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye
Press Eye - Northern Ireland - 27th May 2023 Portrush Raft Race 2023 Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye :- Photo: -
3. Press Eye - Northern Ireland - 27th May 2023 Portrush Raft Race 2023 Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye
Press Eye - Northern Ireland - 27th May 2023 Portrush Raft Race 2023 Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye :- Photo: -
4. Press Eye - Northern Ireland - 27th May 2023 Portrush Raft Race 2023 Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye
Press Eye - Northern Ireland - 27th May 2023 Portrush Raft Race 2023 Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye :- Photo: -