In Pictures: Annual Royal Black demonstration in Fermanagh - 37 preceptories parade in the Lakeland setting of Lisnaskea

Visiting sir knights from counties Cavan, Donegal and Monaghan joined with Enniskillen No 1 District and Lisnaskea No 2 District at the assembly point at Manderwood business park, before setting off at 12.30pm along Main Street and Moorlough Road to the demonstration field at Cushwash on Newtownbutler Road.
1. PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 03-07-24Commemoration of the 1689 Battle of NewtownbutlerLisnaskea was the setting for today’s Parade to commemorate the 1689 Battle of Newtownbutler. Sir Knights from Enniskillen No 1 District, Lisnaskea No 2 District and South Donegal No 3 District were joined by visiting members from the border counties of Cavan and Monaghan. Photo - Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press
