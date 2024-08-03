PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 03-07-24Commemoration of the 1689 Battle of NewtownbutlerLisnaskea was the setting for today’s Parade to commemorate the 1689 Battle of Newtownbutler. Sir Knights from Enniskillen No 1 District, Lisnaskea No 2 District and South Donegal No 3 District were joined by visiting members from the border counties of Cavan and Monaghan. Photo - Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Pressplaceholder image
In Pictures: Annual Royal Black demonstration in Fermanagh - 37 preceptories parade in the Lakeland setting of Lisnaskea

By Michael Cousins
Published 3rd Aug 2024, 16:42 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2024, 17:02 BST
Around 1,800 participants took part in the parade, which featured a variety of marching bands, including silver, flute, pipe and accordion.

Visiting sir knights from counties Cavan, Donegal and Monaghan joined with Enniskillen No 1 District and Lisnaskea No 2 District at the assembly point at Manderwood business park, before setting off at 12.30pm along Main Street and Moorlough Road to the demonstration field at Cushwash on Newtownbutler Road.

