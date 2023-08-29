News you can trust since 1737
Thousands of People at the Ould Lamas Fair in Ballycastle on Bank Holiday Monday. Pic Pacemaker
Thousands of People at the Ould Lamas Fair in Ballycastle on Bank Holiday Monday. Pic Pacemaker

In pictures: Ballycastle welcomes visitors to the annual Ould Lammas Fair in the Co Antrim village

Crowds flock to the Ould Lammas Fair which has been running for nearly 400 years
By Michael Cousins
Published 29th Aug 2023, 10:00 BST

The Ould Lammas Fair is a traditional fair held in Ballycastle, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, every year on the last Monday and Tuesday of August. It is associated with the Lammas harvest festival. The fair has been running for nearly 400 years, dating back to the 17th century

Horses on Show as Thousands of People at the Ould Lamas Fair in Ballycastle on Bank Holiday Monday. Pic Pacemaker

Horses on Show as Thousands of People at the Ould Lamas Fair in Ballycastle on Bank Holiday Monday. Pic Pacemaker

Horses on Show as Thousands of People at the Ould Lamas Fair in Ballycastle on Bank Holiday Monday. Pic Pacemaker Photo: fREELANCE

Thousands of People at the Ould Lamas Fair in Ballycastle on Bank Holiday Monday. Pic Pacemaker

2. Pacemaker Press 29/08/2023 Thousands of People at the Ould Lamas Fair in Ballycastle on Bank Holiday Monday. Pic Pacemaker

Thousands of People at the Ould Lamas Fair in Ballycastle on Bank Holiday Monday. Pic Pacemaker Photo: fREELANCE

Thousands of People at the Ould Lamas Fair in Ballycastle on Bank Holiday Monday. Pic Pacemaker

3. Pacemaker Press 29/08/2023 Thousands of People at the Ould Lamas Fair in Ballycastle on Bank Holiday Monday. Pic Pacemaker

Thousands of People at the Ould Lamas Fair in Ballycastle on Bank Holiday Monday. Pic Pacemaker Photo: fREELANCE

Horses on Show as Thousands of People at the Ould Lamas Fair in Ballycastle on Bank Holiday Monday. Pic Pacemaker

4. Pacemaker Press 29/08/2023 Horses on Show as Thousands of People at the Ould Lamas Fair in Ballycastle on Bank Holiday Monday. Pic Pacemaker

Horses on Show as Thousands of People at the Ould Lamas Fair in Ballycastle on Bank Holiday Monday. Pic Pacemaker Photo: fREELANCE

