In pictures: Ballycastle welcomes visitors to the annual Ould Lammas Fair in the Co Antrim village

The Ould Lammas Fair is a traditional fair held in Ballycastle, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, every year on the last Monday and Tuesday of August. It is associated with the Lammas harvest festival. The fair has been running for nearly 400 years, dating back to the 17th century
Horses on Show as Thousands of People at the Ould Lamas Fair in Ballycastle on Bank Holiday Monday.
Thousands of People at the Ould Lamas Fair in Ballycastle on Bank Holiday Monday.
Thousands of People at the Ould Lamas Fair in Ballycastle on Bank Holiday Monday.
Horses on Show as Thousands of People at the Ould Lamas Fair in Ballycastle on Bank Holiday Monday.
