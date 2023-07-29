In Pictures: Belfast Pride 2023 - over 250 groups take part with crowds lining the route

1 . Pacemaker Press 29-07-2023: 2023 Belfast Pride took place Saturday in Belfast City Center with thousands of people taking part. The Pride parade is the main event in the city's LGBTQ+ calendar - this year's theme is Stand by Your Trans. Organisers said it was a "protest and a celebration, a call for equality, a stand for solidarity and a celebration of the lives of LGBTQIA+ people". Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

