Pacemaker Press 29-07-2023: 2023 Belfast Pride took place Saturday in Belfast City Center with thousands of people taking part. The Pride parade is the main event in the city's LGBTQ+ calendar - this year's theme is Stand by Your Trans. Organisers said it was a "protest and a celebration, a call for equality, a stand for solidarity and a celebration of the lives of LGBTQIA+ people". Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.:-

In Pictures: Belfast Pride 2023 - over 250 groups take part with crowds lining the route

The annual Pride parade has taken place in Belfast
By Michael Cousins
Published 29th Jul 2023, 15:52 BST

More than 250 groups and agencies had signed up to take part in the parade, an increase of 25% since 2022.

A downpour just before the start of the parade failed to dampen spirits and sunshine soon returned as colourful floats passed along the city’s streets in a carnival atmosphere.

