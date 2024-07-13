In pictures: Braid Twelfth enjoys a family atmosphere in Broughshane

By Valerie Martin
Published 13th Jul 2024, 08:21 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2024, 19:55 BST
The Braid Twelfth of July was held in Broughshane in 2024 for the second year in a row.

This year it was the turn of Buckna LOL 489 to host the celebrations.

Broughshane village sits in the Braid and lodges participating in the Twelfth were Buckna, Pollee, Broughshane, Teenies, Jamison’s Trues Blues (Skerry), Aughafatten, Glenarm, Carnlough, Cairnalbana, Lisnamurrican and Ballygelly.

The parade, which featured two sets of Lambeg drums and nine bands, set offat Beechvale and made its way down Raceview Road and Main Street to the Carnlough Road, where it turned back and returned along Main Street before turning onto Knockan Road to the demonstration field at the community centre.

Speakers at the platform proceedings included Bro. Tom Elliott UUP MLA with the religious service led by Bro. Rev. David Bissett, Deputy County Grand Chaplain.

Freya Shaw and Gracie Moffatt pictured during the Braid Twelfth of July celebrations in Broughshane.

Freya Shaw and Gracie Moffatt pictured during the Braid Twelfth of July celebrations in Broughshane. Photo: Steven McAuley / McAuley Multimedia

Taking part in the Braid Twelfth of July celebrations in Broughshane.

Taking part in the Braid Twelfth of July celebrations in Broughshane. Photo: Steven McAuley / McAuley Multimedia

Aughafatten Royal Blues on parade in Broughshane.

Aughafatten Royal Blues on parade in Broughshane. Photo: Steven McAuley / McAuley Multimedia

The McGill, Patterson and Kirk families at the Braid Twelfth of July celebrations in Broughshane.

The McGill, Patterson and Kirk families at the Braid Twelfth of July celebrations in Broughshane. Photo: Steven McAuley / McAuley Multimedia

