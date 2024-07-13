In pictures: crowds come out in Cloughmills for North Antrim Twelfth parade

The other North Antrim districts of Ballymoney, Bushmills, Ballycastle and Rasharkin joined their Cloughmills counterparts for the day’s events.
Crowds came out to see the 43 lodges on parade, accompanied by 29 bands and Lambeg drums.
1 / 4
The other North Antrim districts of Ballymoney, Bushmills, Ballycastle and Rasharkin joined their Cloughmills counterparts for the day’s events.
Crowds came out to see the 43 lodges on parade, accompanied by 29 bands and Lambeg drums.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.