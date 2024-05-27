Pictures by Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia
1.
The McCrystal family enjoy the festivities. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA
2. INNLnews-BALLYCASTLE FEST 1-NIRupload.jpg
Victoria enjoys the festivities. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA
3. 25/05/24..REPRO FREE..Pictured during the Rathlin Sound Festival celebrating the people, culture & heritage of Ballycastle and Rathlin Island in the Causeway Coast and Glens of Northern Ireland. The exciting annual 10-day celebration of our rich local history runs from Friday 24th May – Sunday 2nd June 2024. More details here: https://www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com/whats-on/rathlin-sound-festival Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Steven Callaghan and Deputy Mayor Margaret Ann McKillop enjoy the festivities. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia
Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Steven Callaghan and Deputy Mayor Margaret Ann McKillop enjoy the festivities. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA
4. 25/05/24..REPRO FREE..Pictured during the Rathlin Sound Festival celebrating the people, culture & heritage of Ballycastle and Rathlin Island in the Causeway Coast and Glens of Northern Ireland. The exciting annual 10-day celebration of our rich local history runs from Friday 24th May – Sunday 2nd June 2024. More details here: https://www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com/whats-on/rathlin-sound-festival Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia
Pictured during the Rathlin Sound Festival celebrating the people, culture & heritage of Ballycastle and Rathlin Island in the Causeway Coast and Glens of Northern Ireland. Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.