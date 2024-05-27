In Pictures: Crowds enjoy the sunshine during the Rathlin Sound Festival celebrating the people, culture & heritage of Ballycastle and Rathlin Island in the Causeway

By Michael Cousins
Published 27th May 2024, 09:32 BST
Updated 27th May 2024, 09:35 BST
The Rathlin Sound Festival celebrating the people, culture & heritage of Ballycastle and Rathlin Island in the Causeway Coast and Glens of Northern Ireland. is an annual 10-day celebration of our rich local history runs from Friday 24th May – Sunday 2nd June 2024.

Pictures by Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

More details here: https://www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com/whats-on/rathlin-sound-festival

The McCrystal family enjoy the festivities. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

1.

The McCrystal family enjoy the festivities. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

Victoria enjoys the festivities. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

2. INNLnews-BALLYCASTLE FEST 1-NIRupload.jpg

Victoria enjoys the festivities. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Steven Callaghan and Deputy Mayor Margaret Ann McKillop enjoy the festivities. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Steven Callaghan and Deputy Mayor Margaret Ann McKillop enjoy the festivities. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Steven Callaghan and Deputy Mayor Margaret Ann McKillop enjoy the festivities. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

Pictured during the Rathlin Sound Festival celebrating the people, culture & heritage of Ballycastle and Rathlin Island in the Causeway Coast and Glens of Northern Ireland.

Pictured during the Rathlin Sound Festival celebrating the people, culture & heritage of Ballycastle and Rathlin Island in the Causeway Coast and Glens of Northern Ireland. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Pictured during the Rathlin Sound Festival celebrating the people, culture & heritage of Ballycastle and Rathlin Island in the Causeway Coast and Glens of Northern Ireland. Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

