IN PICTURES: Crowds gather for Armed Forces Day event in Lisburn

The parade of serving personnel, cadets and veterans - with accompanying regimental bands - made its way through the city centre to Wallace Park.



The Drumhead Service marked the end of the parade, with the drums of the regimental bands symbolically stacked as a field service altar with the regimental colours.

Enjoying the spectacle of Armed Forces Day in Lisburn.

There was plenty to interest the whole family at Wallace Park.

More than 15,000 gathered for the Armed Forces Day event.

Lord Lieutenant of Co Antrim, Mrs Joan Christie - who became the first person to receive the Freedom of the Borough of Lisburn and Castlereagh earlier this year - took part in the Armed Forces Day event.

