Music played a large part of the Armed Forces Day parade. Photo: McAuley Multimedia.

IN PICTURES: Crowds gather for Armed Forces Day event in Lisburn

More than 15,000 people turned out to enjoy today's Armed Forces Day parade in Lisburn.

The parade of serving personnel, cadets and veterans - with accompanying regimental bands - made its way through the city centre to Wallace Park.

The Drumhead Service marked the end of the parade, with the drums of the regimental bands symbolically stacked as a field service altar with the regimental colours.

Enjoying the spectacle of Armed Forces Day in Lisburn. Photo: McAuley Multimedia.
There was plenty to interest the whole family at Wallace Park. Photo: McAuley Multimedia.
More than 15,000 gathered for the Armed Forces Day event. Photo: McAuley Multimedia.
Lord Lieutenant of Co Antrim, Mrs Joan Christie - who became the first person to receive the Freedom of the Borough of Lisburn and Castlereagh earlier this year - took part in the Armed Forces Day event. Photo: McAuley Multimedia.
