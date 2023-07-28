In Pictures: Down Royal Race Evening at Down Royal Racecourse

Pictures from the Down Royal Race Evening at Down Royal Racecourse.
Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye
1. Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 28th July 2023 - Danielle Garrity, Jenny Mitchell and Antonia OÕNeill pictured at Down Royal Race Evening at Down Royal Racecourse. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye
2. Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 28th July 2023 - Catherine Magee and Dionne Cahoon pictured at Down Royal Race Evening at Down Royal Racecourse. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye
3. Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 28th July 2023 - Emma McCaul, Carla Fraser and Caitriona McGarrity
pictured at Down Royal Race Evening at Down Royal Racecourse. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye
4. Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 28th July 2023 - Jessica Craig and friends pictured at Down Royal Race Evening at Down Royal Racecourse. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye
