In Pictures: Down Royal Race Evening at Down Royal Racecourse

Pictures from the Down Royal Race Evening at Down Royal Racecourse.
By Michael Cousins
Published 28th Jul 2023, 21:00 BST

Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

1. Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 28th July 2023 - Danielle Garrity, Jenny Mitchell and Antonia OÕNeill pictured at Down Royal Race Evening at Down Royal Racecourse. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

2. Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 28th July 2023 - Catherine Magee and Dionne Cahoon pictured at Down Royal Race Evening at Down Royal Racecourse. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

3. Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 28th July 2023 - Emma McCaul, Carla Fraser and Caitriona McGarrity pictured at Down Royal Race Evening at Down Royal Racecourse. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

4. Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 28th July 2023 - Jessica Craig and friends pictured at Down Royal Race Evening at Down Royal Racecourse. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

