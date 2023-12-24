All Sections
As Santa's arrival draws ever closer, friends and families were reunited at arrivals back home in Northern Ireland. Dad Richard And Julie McCausland pictured meeting Son Aaron and girlfriend Sam from London home for Christmas at George Best Belfast City Airport today Picture By: Arthur Allison: PacemakerPress.
In Pictures: Families reunite at George Best Belfast City Airport ahead of the Christmas break

Happy scenes from the busy pre Christmas period at the airport
By Michael Cousins
Published 24th Dec 2023, 08:09 GMT
Updated 24th Dec 2023, 08:39 GMT

Pictures from Pacemaker and Press Eye

1. INNLnews-Northern Ireland families reunited for Christmas 06-NIRupload.JPG

2. INNLnews-Northern Ireland families reunited for Christmas 02-NIRupload.JPG

3. innlnews-northern ireland families reunited for christmas 13-nirupload.JPG

As Santa's arrival draws ever closer, friends and families were reunited at arrivals back home in Northern Ireland. Amanda Morrow meeting her brother Ben and his husband Hugh who have flown home from Australia, Her fiancé Phil and her children Matthew and Nathan reunited for Christmas at George Best Belfast City Airport today Picture By: Arthur Allison: PacemakerPress.

4. Pacemaker Press

