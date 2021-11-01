In pictures: Funeral for Ulster and Ireland rugby player David Tweed

Pacemaker Press 01-11-2021: A Service of Thanksgiving was held on Monday in Hebron Free Presbyterian Church, Ballymoney for David Alexander Tweed, who died on October 28th 2021 as a result of a road traffic accident. The coffin of David Alexander Tweed being carried from the church. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The service for Mr Tweed, who served as a councillor in Ballymena for the DUP and TUV, was held in Hebron Free Presbyterian Church in Ballymoney.

On the cover of the order of service the 61-year-old was pictured taking part in an Orange Order march and today his coffin was carried by members of the organisation wearing collarettes.

His burial took place in Dunloy Presbyterian Graveyard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pacemaker Press 01-11-2021: A Service of Thanksgiving was held on Monday in Hebron Free Presbyterian Church, Ballymoney for David Alexander Tweed, who died on October 28th 2021 as a result of a road traffic accident. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

In 2016, Mr Tweed had his convictions for child sex abuse quashed by the Court of Appeal in Belfast.

He was then released from custody where he had been serving an eight-year sentence.

——— ———

Pacemaker Press 01-11-2021: A Service of Thanksgiving was held on Monday in Hebron Free Presbyterian Church, Ballymoney for David Alexander Tweed, who died on October 28th 2021 as a result of a road traffic accident. Family and friends pictured outside the church after the service. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Pacemaker Press 01-11-2021: A Service of Thanksgiving was held on Monday in Hebron Free Presbyterian Church, Ballymoney for David Alexander Tweed, who died on October 28th 2021 as a result of a road traffic accident. Family and friends pictured outside the church after the service. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry

Editor

Pacemaker Press 01-11-2021: A Service of Thanksgiving was held on Monday in Hebron Free Presbyterian Church, Ballymoney for David Alexander Tweed, who died on October 28th 2021 as a result of a road traffic accident. The coffin of David Alexander Tweed being carried from the church. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Pacemaker Press 01-11-2021: A Service of Thanksgiving was held on Monday in Hebron Free Presbyterian Church, Ballymoney for David Alexander Tweed, who died on October 28th 2021 as a result of a road traffic accident. The coffin of David Alexander Tweed being carried from the church. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Pacemaker Press 01-11-2021: A Service of Thanksgiving was held on Monday in Hebron Free Presbyterian Church, Ballymoney for David Alexander Tweed, who died on October 28th 2021 as a result of a road traffic accident. The coffin of David Alexander Tweed being carried from the church. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.