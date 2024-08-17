In Pictures: Gold medalists honoured at a homecoming event in Conway Square Newtownards

2 . INNLnews-Ards and North Down Borough Council homecoming event Rhys McClenaghan08-NIRupload.JPG

Pacemaker Press 16-08-2024: Ards and North Down Borough Council hosted a homecoming event on Friday 16 August in Conway Square Newtownards to celebrate the success of local Olympians at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games. A total of 10 athletes from Ards and North Down competed at this year's Summer Olympic Games in Paris, with both Rhys McClenaghan (Gymnastics) and Jack McMillan (Swimming) winning gold medals. Our Borough is proud to have had the most Olympians of any Borough in Northern Ireland at this year's Summer Olympics. Rachel McCann and Michael Robson also pictured at the Ards Blair Mayne Wellbeing and Leisure Complex, Newtownards, Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.