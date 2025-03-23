In pictures: Greggs opens Northern Ireland's first drive-thru in Craigavon

The new drive-thru – in Marlborough Retail Park – has created 18 jobs.

Customers can choose from the full Greggs menu, from freshly ground coffee and iced drinks, to breakfast rolls and hot bakes, salads, freshly prepared sandwiches and pizzas and have the option to take their order away, Click + Collect or sit-in.

Shop manager Steven Hodgen said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new drive thru. We’ve got an amazing range of iconic savouries, Fairtrade hot drinks, hot food and healthier choices available for takeaway, sit-in or Click + Collect.”

Gillian Long, Greggs retail operations director, Greggs said: “The launch of our first drive-thru in Northern Ireland demonstrates our commitment to convenience, ensuring we are accessible to busy commuters and those looking for a great value and tasty option while on the go.

"Our new drive-thru shop in Craigavon has brought 18 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their Greggs favourites.”

The new Craigavon Greggs is the latest in the UK chain’s growing portfolio of new shops being set up away from the traditional high street, as well as an increasing number of drive-thru locations since the launch of its first in Manchester in 2017.

It is open every day from 7am to 9pm.

Greggs now has more than 2,600 shops nationwide and employs approximately 33,000 people across the business.

