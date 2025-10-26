The evening had it all from the Halloween parade and dazzling fireworks to exciting amusements and plenty of family fun.

Looking forward to this year’s events, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Oliver McMullan said: “Thank you to Council’s Events team who have once again organised a fantastic programme of free activities and fun for all the family at each of the four main towns in our Council area.

“I would encourage you to wrap up well, bring the family out and come along to enjoy our ‘Halloween Happenings’ events this October.”

Further Halloween events will take place in Ballycastle on Monday (October 27) for the annual seafront fireworks alongside a wall of terror and seasonal photobooth.

The two-day event in Coleraine commences with the newly added all-inclusive family-friendly evening on Wednesday 29th October. Then on Thursday evening, the energy ramps up with a full noise fueled programme. Both evenings will deliver a tree-lined spooky trail really adding to the seasonal atmosphere.

On Halloween night, Friday 31st October Limavady will host the final exciting Halloween programme including Limavady Drama Club characters and fire performers.

1 . HALLOWEEN CELEBRATIONS The first night of Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council's Halloween celebrations took place tonight in Ballymoney. The evening had it all from the Halloween parade and dazzling fireworks to exciting amusements and plenty of family fun Photo: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia Photo Sales

