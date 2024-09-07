Thousands of people attend the NI International Airshow in Portrush this weekend. Picture Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Councilplaceholder image
Thousands of people attend the NI International Airshow in Portrush this weekend.

In Pictures: Highlights from the first day of the Northern Ireland International Airshow including the Lancaster WW2 heavy bomber

By Michael Cousins
Published 7th Sep 2024, 17:37 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2024, 19:57 BST
The International Airshow runs from Ballyreagh Golf Course to West Bay in Portrush

Highlights this weekend include the RAF Typhoon, BBMF Lancaster, RAF Tutor, Norwegian Historic Squadron Vampire, OV-10 Bronco, The Starlings, Irish Air Corps, Irish Coastguard S-92 role demo with Portrush Lifeboat and Aerosuperbatics Wing walkers

Typhoon puts on a display during NI International Airshow in Portrush this weekend. Picture Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council

Typhoon puts on a display during NI International Airshow in Portrush this weekend.

Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast & Glens BorougH Council Cllr Tanya Sterling and Lord Lieutenant of County Antrim, David McCorkell Thousands of people attend the NI International Airshow in Portrush this weekend. Picture Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council

Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast & Glens BorougH Council Cllr Tanya Sterling and Lord Lieutenant of County Antrim, David McCorkell

Thousands of people attend the NI International Airshow in Portrush this weekend. Picture Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council

Thousands of people attend the NI International Airshow in Portrush this weekend.

Thousands of people attend the NI International Airshow in Portrush this weekend. Picture Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council

Thousands of people attend the NI International Airshow in Portrush this weekend.

