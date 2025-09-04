In pictures: Irish Guards on the march through Carrickfergus to mark 125 years in existence

Famous for guarding royal palaces in London in their bearskin hats, they kicked off their visit with an incredible musical parade through Carrickfergus, followed by a spectacular performance beside Carrickfergus Castle.

Other events are:

A remembrance event, at Belfast City Hall Cenotaph, 10.30am tomorrow (Friday);

Beating the retreat at Edenmore Golf and Country Club, Moira, 7pm tomorrow;

A parade through Bangor at 3pm on Saturday from Castle Park Road, with some 300 personnel, followed by a static concert at the town hall at 4pm;

And the laying up of old colours at an invitation-only 3pm service on Sunday at St Mark's Parish Church, east Belfast.

A parade preceding the service starts at Campbell College at 2pm and proceeds along the Belmont and Holywood Roads to St Mark's Church, and at 4.20pm the parade will leave the church and conclude at Ashfield School on the Holywood Road.

