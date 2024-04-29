On Sunday 28th of April the Junior Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland began to mark the organisation’s fiftieth anniversary year with a Church Service and Parade in Armagh. The event was attended by members from across its Jurisdiction, as well as visiting dignitaries. The celebrations will culminate in May 2025. Pictured with the JGOLI’s new bannerette are The Grand Master of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, Most Wor. Bro. Edward Stevenson; Standard Bearer, David Coulter JLOL 27; Lord Mayor Of Armagh City, Banbridge And Craigavon, Alderman Margaret Tinsley; and Most Worthy Bro. Joeseph Magill, Grand Master, JGOLI. (Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry):-On Sunday 28th of April the Junior Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland began to mark the organisation’s fiftieth anniversary year with a Church Service and Parade in Armagh. The event was attended by members from across its Jurisdiction, as well as visiting dignitaries. The celebrations will culminate in May 2025. Pictured with the JGOLI’s new bannerette are The Grand Master of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, Most Wor. Bro. Edward Stevenson; Standard Bearer, David Coulter JLOL 27; Lord Mayor Of Armagh City, Banbridge And Craigavon, Alderman Margaret Tinsley; and Most Worthy Bro. Joeseph Magill, Grand Master, JGOLI. (Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry):-
On Sunday 28th of April the Junior Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland began to mark the organisation’s fiftieth anniversary year with a Church Service and Parade in Armagh. The event was attended by members from across its Jurisdiction, as well as visiting dignitaries. The celebrations will culminate in May 2025. Pictured with the JGOLI’s new bannerette are The Grand Master of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, Most Wor. Bro. Edward Stevenson; Standard Bearer, David Coulter JLOL 27; Lord Mayor Of Armagh City, Banbridge And Craigavon, Alderman Margaret Tinsley; and Most Worthy Bro. Joeseph Magill, Grand Master, JGOLI. (Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry):-

In Pictures: Junior Grand Orange Lodge celebrations to mark the organisation’s fiftieth anniversary year

The Junior Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland has begun to mark the organisation’s fiftieth anniversary
By Michael Cousins
Published 29th Apr 2024, 09:51 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2024, 09:57 BST

On Sunday 28th of April the Junior Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland began to mark the organisation’s fiftieth anniversary year with a Church Service and Parade in Armagh. The event was attended by members from across its Jurisdiction, as well as visiting dignitaries. The celebrations will culminate in May 2025.

On Sunday 28th of April the Junior Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland began to mark the organisation’s fiftieth anniversary year with a Church Service and Parade in Armagh. The event was attended by members from across its Jurisdiction, as well as visiting dignitaries. The celebrations will culminate in May 2025. (Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry):-

1. On Sunday 28th of April the Junior Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland began to mark the organisation’s fiftieth anniversary year with a Church Service and Parade in Armagh. The event was attended by members from across its Jurisdiction, as well as visiting dignitaries. The celebrations will culminate in May 2025. (Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry)

On Sunday 28th of April the Junior Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland began to mark the organisation’s fiftieth anniversary year with a Church Service and Parade in Armagh. The event was attended by members from across its Jurisdiction, as well as visiting dignitaries. The celebrations will culminate in May 2025. (Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry):- Photo: Graham Baalham-Curry

Photo Sales
On Sunday 28th of April the Junior Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland began to mark the organisation’s fiftieth anniversary year with a Church Service and Parade in Armagh. The event was attended by members from across its Jurisdiction, as well as visiting dignitaries. The celebrations will culminate in May 2025. (Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry):-

2. On Sunday 28th of April the Junior Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland began to mark the organisation’s fiftieth anniversary year with a Church Service and Parade in Armagh. The event was attended by members from across its Jurisdiction, as well as visiting dignitaries. The celebrations will culminate in May 2025. (Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry)

On Sunday 28th of April the Junior Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland began to mark the organisation’s fiftieth anniversary year with a Church Service and Parade in Armagh. The event was attended by members from across its Jurisdiction, as well as visiting dignitaries. The celebrations will culminate in May 2025. (Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry):- Photo: Graham Baalham-Curry

Photo Sales
On Sunday 28th of April the Junior Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland began to mark the organisation’s fiftieth anniversary year with a Church Service and Parade in Armagh. The event was attended by members from across its Jurisdiction, as well as visiting dignitaries. The celebrations will culminate in May 2025. Rt. Wor. Bro. Rev. David McLaughlin, Grand Chaplain, JGOLI dedicates new bannerette. (Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry):-

3. On Sunday 28th of April the Junior Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland began to mark the organisation’s fiftieth anniversary year with a Church Service and Parade in Armagh. The event was attended by members from across its Jurisdiction, as well as visiting dignitaries. The celebrations will culminate in May 2025. Rt. Wor. Bro. Rev. David McLaughlin, Grand Chaplain, JGOLI dedicates new bannerette. (Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry)

On Sunday 28th of April the Junior Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland began to mark the organisation’s fiftieth anniversary year with a Church Service and Parade in Armagh. The event was attended by members from across its Jurisdiction, as well as visiting dignitaries. The celebrations will culminate in May 2025. Rt. Wor. Bro. Rev. David McLaughlin, Grand Chaplain, JGOLI dedicates new bannerette. (Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry):- Photo: Graham Baalham-Curry

Photo Sales
On Sunday 28th of April the Junior Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland began to mark the organisation’s fiftieth anniversary year with a Church Service and Parade in Armagh. The event was attended by members from across its Jurisdiction, as well as visiting dignitaries. The celebrations will culminate in May 2025. (Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry):-

4. On Sunday 28th of April the Junior Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland began to mark the organisation’s fiftieth anniversary year with a Church Service and Parade in Armagh. The event was attended by members from across its Jurisdiction, as well as visiting dignitaries. The celebrations will culminate in May 2025. (Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry)

On Sunday 28th of April the Junior Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland began to mark the organisation’s fiftieth anniversary year with a Church Service and Parade in Armagh. The event was attended by members from across its Jurisdiction, as well as visiting dignitaries. The celebrations will culminate in May 2025. (Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry):- Photo: Graham Baalham-Curry

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Armagh