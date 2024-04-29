3 . On Sunday 28th of April the Junior Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland began to mark the organisation’s fiftieth anniversary year with a Church Service and Parade in Armagh. The event was attended by members from across its Jurisdiction, as well as visiting dignitaries. The celebrations will culminate in May 2025. Rt. Wor. Bro. Rev. David McLaughlin, Grand Chaplain, JGOLI dedicates new bannerette. (Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry)

