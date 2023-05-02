News you can trust since 1737
In Pictures: Kings Charles lll - Ahead of the Coronation a look back in pictures at the life of the King

The eldest son of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, the King was born at Buckingham Palace at 9.14pm on 14 November 1948.

By Michael Cousins
Published 2nd May 2023, 12:27 BST

The young Prince's mother was proclaimed Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 25, when her father, King George VI, died aged 56 on 6 February 1952. On The Queen's accession to the throne, Prince Charles - as the Sovereign's eldest son - became heir apparent at the age of three

The Queen Mother shares a joke with her grandson Prince Charles, known as the Duke of Rothesay in Scotland, during the unveiling of an Aberdeen Angus sculpture at the Alford Transport Museum. The bull sculpture, created by artist David Annand, is a tribute to the generations of stockmen who established the breed.

The Prince of Wales meets The Spice Girls at A Royal Gala celebrating 21 years of the Princes Trust at the Opera House in Manchester.

Prince Charles visits the Bangla Sahib Gurdwara Sikh Temple, New Delhi, India, to celebrate the 550th anniversary of the birth of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism. Picture date: Wednesday November 13, 2019.

The Prince of Wales with his father, the Duke of Edinburgh during a motorboat race up the river Medina at Cowes, Isle of Wight.

