In Pictures: Kings Charles lll - Ahead of the Coronation a look back in pictures at the life of the King

The eldest son of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, the King was born at Buckingham Palace at 9.14pm on 14 November 1948.
The young Prince's mother was proclaimed Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 25, when her father, King George VI, died aged 56 on 6 February 1952. On The Queen's accession to the throne, Prince Charles - as the Sovereign's eldest son - became heir apparent at the age of three
1. The Queen Mother shares a joke with her grandson Prince Charles, known as the Duke of Rothesay in Scotland, during the unveiling of an Aberdeen Angus sculpture at the Alford Transport Museum. *The bull sculpture, created by artist David Annand, is a tribute to the generations of stockmen who established the breed. :King Charles lll Life in pictures
2. The Prince of Wales meets The Spice Girls at A Royal Gala celebrating 21 years of the Princes Trust at the Opera House in Manchester tonight (Friday). Photo by John Giles/PA. (Rota Pic).:King Charles lll Life in pictures
3. Prince Charles visits the Bangla Sahib Gurdwara Sikh Temple, New Delhi, India, to celebrate the 550th anniversary of the birth of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday November 13, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Charles. Photo credit should read: Victoria Jones/PA Wire:King Charles lll Life in pictures
4. The Prince of Wales with his father, the Duke of Edinburgh during a motorboat race up the river Medina at Cowes, Isle of Wight.:King Charles lll Life in pictures
