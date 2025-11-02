In pictures: Ladies Day at the 2025 BetVictor Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse - 12 images

Fashion and racing enthusiasts turned out in force on Saturday for day two the 2025 BetVictor Festival of Racing.

The newly expanded Best Dressed competitions saw judges searching for winning looks across three categories: Best Dressed Lady, Best Dressed Man, and Best Dressed Couple. The atmosphere was electric in the brand-new Madrí Excepcional Marquee, which played host to the glamorous finale.

Taking the prestigious title of Madrí Excepcional Best Dressed Lady was Karen Walsh from Banbridge.

Karen’s elegant, show-stopping navy dress from Self-Portrait wowed the judges with her sophisticated look, with shoes from Shein, a bag and earrings from Chanel, styled with a hat from The Dress House.

Karen walked away with her grand prize: a three-night stay at a 5-star hotel in Madrid, courtesy of Madrí Excepcional.

The judging panel featured Cool FM Breakfast Show presenter and fashion stylist Rebecca McKinney; solicitor and style enthusiast Jane McDermott; partner at Freddie Hatchet, William Stewart; and Spa Manager at Lough Erne Resort, Colleen Maguire

Commenting on her win, Karen said: “It’s such an honour to be crowned this year’s winner. It was such a lovely day to be at, I never expected to win and I’m absolutely delighted. Huge thanks to the judges and congratulations to all the other finalists.”

Raymond Gilbourne, from Cork, claimed the Freddie Hatchet Best Dressed Man title with his sharp look in a dapper three-piece suit.

Meanwhile, the title for Best Dressed Couple, sponsored by Lough Erne Resort, went to Glenda and Keith Willett from Belfast.

Pictures by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

1 . Ladies Day 'Best Dressed Lady' Karen Walsh from Banbridge Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye Photo Sales

2 . Ladies Day Naimh Tracey and Kerry McNamee Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye Photo Sales

3 . Ladies Day Gillian Donaldson, Sue Wilson, Wendy Webb, Shirley Russell and Nikki Buckley pictured at Down Royal Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye Photo Sales

4 . Ladies Day Sarah Gilkinson, Annie Shivers, Seamen McCoy and Katie Gallagher Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye Photo Sales