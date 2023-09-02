In Pictures: Loyal Orders leaders come together in County Tyrone to mark the sixth annual Orange Victims’ Day
Representatives of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, the Royal Black Institution, The Apprentice Boys of Derry, The Junior Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, The Royal Arch Purple Chapter and the Independent Loyal Orange Institution took part in the ceremony hosted by The Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland in St. Anne’s Parish Church, Dungannon
By Michael Cousins
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 09:25 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2023, 09:31 BST
Pictures by Graham Baalham-Curry
1. The leaders of the Loyal Orders came together in County Tyrone on Friday, 1st of September, 2023, to mark the sixth annual Orange Victims’ Day. Representatives of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, the Royal Black Institution, The Apprentice Boys of Derry, The Junior Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, The Royal Arch Purple Chapter and the Independent Loyal Orange Institution took part in the ceremony hosted by The Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland in St. Anne’s Parish Church, Dungannon. Deputy Grand Secretary Gillian McIntyre, Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland lays a wreath after the religious service. (Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry)
2. The leaders of the Loyal Orders came together in County Tyrone on Friday, 1st of September, 2023, to mark the sixth annual Orange Victims' Day. (Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry)
3. The leaders of the Loyal Orders came together in County Tyrone on Friday, 1st of September, 2023, to mark the sixth annual Orange Victims’ Day. Representatives of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, the Royal Black Institution, The Apprentice Boys of Derry, The Junior Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, The Royal Arch Purple Chapter and the Independent Loyal Orange Institution took part in the ceremony hosted by The Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland in St. Anne’s Parish Church, Dungannon. Rev. Bryan Martin welcomes Grand Mistress Joan Beggs, Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland to the church. (Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry)
4. The leaders of the Loyal Orders came together in County Tyrone on Friday, 1st of September, 2023, to mark the sixth annual Orange Victims' Day. (Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry)
