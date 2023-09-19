In Pictures: Mash Direct Belfast City Half Marathon - who do you know?

1 . Pacemaker Press 17-09-2023: Belfast City Half Marathon 2023. Thousands took to the streets for the Mash Direct Belfast City Half Marathon on Sunday 17 September. The race set off from Ormeau Embankment at 9.00am and the course will take in all areas of the city, including the centre, before finishing in Ormeau Park at around 12.30pm. The mens winner’s First Place Eskander TURKI Second Place Conan MC CAUGHEY and Third Place Gary SLEVIN. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker.

Pacemaker Press 17-09-2023: Belfast City Half Marathon 2023. Thousands took to the streets for the Mash Direct Belfast City Half Marathon on Sunday 17 September. The race set off from Ormeau Embankment at 9.00am and the course will take in all areas of the city, including the centre, before finishing in Ormeau Park at around 12.30pm. The mens winner’s First Place Eskander TURKI Second Place Conan MC CAUGHEY and Third Place Gary SLEVIN. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker.:- Photo: Freelance:-