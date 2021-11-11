In Pictures: Military service of veteran Dennis Hutchings ‘remembered and respected’

The 80-year-old, from Cawsand in Cornwall, died in Belfast last month after contracting Covid-19 while he was in the city to face trial over a fatal shooting in Co Tyrone in 1974.
The funeral service, which took place in Plymouth on Thursday afternoon, saw dozens of motorbikes from Rolling Thunder UK accompanying the coffin as part of the cortege.
Riders from Rolling Thunder UK join the cortege towards St Andrew's Church in Plymouth for the funeral of Dennis Hutchings, who died after contracting Covid-19 while he was in Belfast to face trial over a fatal shooting incident in Co Tyrone in 1974. Picture date: Thursday November 11, 2021.
Photo: PA Wire
Photo: PA Wire
A row of medals and a memorial poppy worn by a man attending the funeral of Dennis Hutchings, who died after contracting Covid-19 while he was in Belfast to face trial over a fatal shooting incident in Co Tyrone in 1974, at St Andrew's Church in Plymouth. Picture date: Thursday November 11, 2021.
Photo: PA Wire
Photo: PA Wire