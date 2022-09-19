IN PICTURES: Nation united in silence ahead of its last farewell from London to Fermanagh – with another period of silence due this morning.

From the door of No 10 to the far reaches of Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, the same scenes were repeated – mute tributes to a 96-year-old monarch whose period of lying-in-state ended at 6.30am today.

Her funeral has widely been anticipated to be one of the most watched events in human history.

Proceedings are to begin at 10.44am, when the coffin will be moved from the Palace of Westminster to nearby Westminster Abbey for an 11am service in front of some 2,000 guests, including public figures from Northern Ireland.

People across Northern Ireland joined the rest of the UK last night in a minute’s silence for Queen Elizabeth II, ahead of her state funeral this morning

This will be followed by another period of silence nationwide at 11.55am – lasting two minutes – before her body is borne to Windsor on the western edge of London.

Among the mourners gathered in Royal Hillsborough last night was Marky Pritchard, a Royal Irish Regiment soldier, who is set to visit London this morning.

“When I was 16 I swore an oath to the lady, and I meant every word of it,” he said.

“She’s the commander in chief, commander in chief then, and the commander in chief of my heart now, and always will be.”

Members of the public visit a mural to Queen Elizabeth II on the Shankill Road in Belfast ahead of the national minute's silence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II. The country is observing one-minute silence to remember the Queen, with people invited to mark the occasion privately at home, on their doorstep or street, or at community events and vigils. Picture date: Sunday September 18, 2022.

At 11.55am, there is to be another period of silence nation-wide, this time lasting two minutes.

Candles are lit in memory of Queen Elizabeth II in Green Park outside of Buckingham Palace. The country is observing one-minute silence to remember the Queen, with people invited to mark the occasion privately at home, on their doorstep or street, or at community events and vigils. Picture date: Sunday September 18, 2022.

Press Eye - Northern Ireland - 18th September 2022 The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Alderman Stephen Ross and Elected Members were joined by hundreds of people attending a National Moment of Reflection candlelight service at Mossley Mill tonight, Sunday 19th September 2022, giving residents an opportunity to come together and reflect on the life and legacy of the late Queen Elizabeth II and give thanks for her 70 years of selfless service. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye

Press Eye - Northern Ireland - 18th September 2022 The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Alderman Stephen Ross and Elected Members were joined by hundreds of people attending a National Moment of Reflection candlelight service at Mossley Mill tonight, Sunday 19th September 2022, giving residents an opportunity to come together and reflect on the life and legacy of the late Queen Elizabeth II and give thanks for her 70 years of selfless service. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye