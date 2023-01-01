IN PICTURES: New Year's Day babies welcomed to the world in Northern Ireland

Baby Joey Slane, born at 12.57am on January 1, 2023, weighing seven pounds and three ounces. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye

At the Ulster Hospital Leanne Stewart and Jonny Ellison celebrated the arrival of baby girl Margo Amelia-Rose Ellison who arrived at 11 minutes past three, weighing seven pounds and one ounce.

One of the first New Year’s Day babies arrived at 12.54am at Antrim Area Hospital. Born to Emma and Simon Beggs from Larne, she was named Lillie Rea.

Just three minutes later, at 12.57am, Caoimhe Slane gave birth to baby boy Joey.

Baby Joey Slane, born at 12.57am on New Year's Day, weighing 7 pounds and three ounces with proud mum Caoimhe Slane. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye

At Antrim Area Hospital Catarina Santos from Cookstown gave birth to baby boy Silas Sampson. In the same hospital Sonya McMahon from Glengormley welcomed baby girl Isla into the world.

Meanwhile at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Aishat Olaleye celebrated the arrival of baby boy Zayd, Jade Burns gave birth to a baby boy and baby boy Theo was born to Shannon Skillen.

Baby Margo Amelia-Rose Ellison born at 03.11 am on January 1, 2023 at the Ulster Hospital, weighing 7 pounds and 1 ounce. She is pictured with proud parents Jonny Ellison and Leanne Stewart. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye

New born baby boy Silas Sampson, born at 04.38am and weighing 7lb 2oz with mum Catarina Santos from Cookstown at Antrim Area Hospital on Sunday. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Baby girl Isla who was born at 03.23am and weighed 7lb 12oz with mum Sonya McMahon from Glengormley at Antrim Area Hospital on Sunday. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

New born baby boy Zayd who was born at 03.46am on New Year's Day and weighed 8lb with mum Aishat Olaleye at the RVH in Belfast. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Jade Burns with her New Year's baby boy who is yet to be named, born at 4.46am weighing 8lb 13.5oz at the RVH in Belfast. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

New born baby girl, Lillie Rea Beggs, who was born at 12.54am and weighed 7lb 11oz with parents Simon and Emma from Larne at Antrim Area Hospital on Sunday. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Baby girl Rhea who was born at 08.03am and weighed 7lb 2.5oz with parents Caitlin Hoggins and Jordan Taylor at the RVH in Belfast on Sunday. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker